Daily weather tracker: Orange alert across several states as monsoon rains intensify; Assam floods worsen

Orange alerts issued across several states as heavy to very heavy rainfall threatens flooding, landslides, waterlogging and travel disruptions.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh face intense rainfall, with vulnerable hill districts warned of landslides, road blockages and hazardous travel conditions.
Assam’s worsening floods have affected more than 155,000 people, while relief teams continue rescue operations and essential supplies distribution.
Delhi-NCR may receive heavy showers, while eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh remain under orange alerts for intense rainfall.
Farmers advised to strengthen field drainage, protect harvested crops and avoid pesticide spraying during rainfall and thunderstorms across affected regions.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of India on Monday, August 10, as an active monsoon, a western disturbance and a low-pressure system combine to strengthen rain activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several states, warning of intense showers, thunderstorms and possible disruption in vulnerable areas.
A low-pressure area over northern Madhya Pradesh is currently active over north-central Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. The monsoon trough extends from Jaisalmer through Guna, the low-pressure area over north-central Madhya Pradesh, Daltonganj and Digha before reaching the central Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to keep rainfall activity active across central, northern and northeastern India.
Delhi-NCR remained under cloudy conditions on Monday morning, although parts of Noida and Greater Noida experienced sunshine. The weather, however, is likely to change during the day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall.
Persistent showers are expected to keep temperatures relatively moderate. Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to remain alert to sudden changes in weather, particularly during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.
The hill states remain among the areas facing the highest weather risks. In Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat. An orange alert has been issued for these areas, where rainfall could reach between 115.6 and 204.4 mm.
Himachal Pradesh is also expected to receive heavy rainfall. Orange alerts are in place for parts of Kangra and Sirmaur, while Bilaspur, Mandi and Solan are under yellow alert. Heavy rain in mountainous terrain can trigger landslides, rockfalls and road blockages, potentially disrupting travel and communications.
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are also likely to experience thunderstorms and heavy showers, with the IMD issuing a yellow alert.
Eastern Rajasthan and western Madhya Pradesh are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall, with orange alerts issued for affected areas. Rainfall between 115.6 and 204.4 mm is possible in some locations.
Heavy rainfall is also forecast in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Odisha, Punjab, Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha. These regions are under yellow alert, with rainfall of 64.5 to 115.5 mm possible.
Meanwhile, Assam continues to grapple with a severe flood situation. According to the state's Disaster Reporting and Information Management System bulletin issued on August 9, more than 155,000 people have been affected by floods.
The bulletin reported 101 deaths, including 60 men, 23 women and 18 children. Among the deceased children were 12 boys and six girls. Floodwaters have affected homes, roads and essential infrastructure across several districts, while normal movement has been disrupted in many areas.
Four districts in eastern Assam have been particularly affected. Relief and rescue operations are underway, with authorities focusing on moving vulnerable residents to safer locations and providing food, drinking water and other essential supplies.
The continuing rain spell has prompted advisories for farmers to strengthen drainage systems in fields and clear blocked channels to prevent waterlogging. Ready crops should be harvested where possible and stored in dry, secure locations. Farmers have also been advised to avoid spraying pesticides or fertilisers during rainfall.
During thunderstorms, people should stay indoors and avoid open fields, isolated trees, rivers, ponds and other exposed locations. Travellers in hilly regions should check local weather warnings before setting out.
With multiple weather systems active simultaneously, rain is expected to remain widespread across several parts of the country. Authorities have urged residents to follow official advisories and avoid flood-prone areas as heavy rainfall could further increase the risk of waterlogging, flooding and landslides.