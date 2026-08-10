Daily weather tracker: Orange alert across several states as monsoon rains intensify; Assam floods worsen

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected across several parts of India on Monday, August 10, as an active monsoon, a western disturbance and a low-pressure system combine to strengthen rain activity. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued orange and yellow alerts for several states, warning of intense showers, thunderstorms and possible disruption in vulnerable areas.

A low-pressure area over northern Madhya Pradesh is currently active over north-central Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions. The monsoon trough extends from Jaisalmer through Guna, the low-pressure area over north-central Madhya Pradesh, Daltonganj and Digha before reaching the central Bay of Bengal. These systems are expected to keep rainfall activity active across central, northern and northeastern India.

Delhi-NCR may receive heavy showers

Delhi-NCR remained under cloudy conditions on Monday morning, although parts of Noida and Greater Noida experienced sunshine. The weather, however, is likely to change during the day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi and forecast the possibility of heavy rainfall.

Persistent showers are expected to keep temperatures relatively moderate. Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 35 degrees Celsius and a minimum of 26 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to remain alert to sudden changes in weather, particularly during periods of intense rainfall and thunderstorms.

Uttarakhand, Himachal face heavy rain threat

The hill states remain among the areas facing the highest weather risks. In Uttarakhand, heavy to very heavy rainfall is possible in parts of Dehradun, Bageshwar, Nainital and Champawat. An orange alert has been issued for these areas, where rainfall could reach between 115.6 and 204.4 mm.