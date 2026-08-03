Daily weather tracker: Orange alert for heavy rainfall across Eastern and Northeastern India; know where it will pour today

Even as the low-pressure system over southwest Rajasthan has weakened, the southwest monsoon continues to remain active across large parts of the country, bringing widespread rainfall and prompting fresh weather alerts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern and northeastern India while issuing yellow alerts for several other states, including Delhi-NCR. The persistent rains have also disrupted normal life in the Himalayan region, with the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand facing fresh challenges due to landslides and road blockages.

According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin released on August 3, the weakened low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan has left behind a cyclonic circulation over central Rajasthan. Combined with an active monsoon trough stretching from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, Bareilly, Sultanpur and Patna towards Manipur, the prevailing weather systems are expected to sustain widespread rainfall across northern, eastern and western India over the next 24 hours.

Multiple weather systems fuel widespread rainfall

Meteorologists have attributed the continuing spell of rainfall to the interaction of several atmospheric systems. Apart from the cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, upper-air cyclonic circulations are active over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, southern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, a western disturbance over north Pakistan has evolved into a cyclonic circulation near Jammu, further enhancing rainfall activity over the northern hills and adjoining plains.

These combined weather conditions are expected to keep the monsoon vigorous, particularly across eastern and northeastern states, where rainfall intensity is likely to remain high throughout the day.

Orange alert for heavy to very heavy rain

The IMD has issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated locations. Residents in these regions have been advised to remain alert, as intense rainfall may trigger waterlogging, flash floods, and localised landslides in vulnerable areas.

Several other states, including Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, remain under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected in isolated places across these regions.

Delhi likely to get relief from humidity

The national capital is also expected to witness pleasant weather on Monday as intermittent rainfall and cloudy skies bring temporary relief from humid conditions. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in most parts of Delhi-NCR, with isolated spells of heavy showers possible during the day.

Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to range from 23°C to 25°C. However, authorities have cautioned that heavy showers could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas during peak commuting hours.

Uttarakhand faces rain-related disruptions

Continuous rainfall has once again affected Uttarakhand, particularly the Char Dham pilgrimage routes. Landslides and debris have disrupted traffic along the Yamunotri and Gangotri National Highways, forcing authorities to undertake clearance operations amid ongoing rainfall.