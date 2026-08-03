Daily weather tracker: Orange alert for heavy rainfall across Eastern and Northeastern India; know where it will pour today

IMD issues orange alert for eastern and northeastern India as heavy to very heavy rainfall threatens several states amid active monsoon conditions.
Delhi-NCR receives yellow alert with expected showers, while residents may experience relief from humidity despite possible waterlogging and traffic disruptions.
Uttarakhand faces Char Dham travel disruptions as continuous rainfall triggers landslides, blocked roads, and difficult conditions across Himalayan regions.
Weather systems over Rajasthan, Bengal, and Jammu intensify rainfall activity, bringing widespread showers, thunderstorms, and strong winds across India.
Farmers and citizens advised caution as monsoon remains vigorous, with warnings for lightning, flooding risks, and adverse weather conditions.
Even as the low-pressure system over southwest Rajasthan has weakened, the southwest monsoon continues to remain active across large parts of the country, bringing widespread rainfall and prompting fresh weather alerts. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday warned of heavy to very heavy rainfall over eastern and northeastern India while issuing yellow alerts for several other states, including Delhi-NCR. The persistent rains have also disrupted normal life in the Himalayan region, with the Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand facing fresh challenges due to landslides and road blockages.
According to the IMD’s latest weather bulletin released on August 3, the weakened low-pressure area over southwest Rajasthan has left behind a cyclonic circulation over central Rajasthan. Combined with an active monsoon trough stretching from Sri Ganganagar through Hisar, Bareilly, Sultanpur and Patna towards Manipur, the prevailing weather systems are expected to sustain widespread rainfall across northern, eastern and western India over the next 24 hours.
Meteorologists have attributed the continuing spell of rainfall to the interaction of several atmospheric systems. Apart from the cyclonic circulation over Rajasthan, upper-air cyclonic circulations are active over Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, southern Uttar Pradesh, and parts of Jammu and Kashmir. In addition, a western disturbance over north Pakistan has evolved into a cyclonic circulation near Jammu, further enhancing rainfall activity over the northern hills and adjoining plains.
These combined weather conditions are expected to keep the monsoon vigorous, particularly across eastern and northeastern states, where rainfall intensity is likely to remain high throughout the day.
The IMD has issued an orange alert for Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, and Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm at isolated locations. Residents in these regions have been advised to remain alert, as intense rainfall may trigger waterlogging, flash floods, and localised landslides in vulnerable areas.
Several other states, including Assam and Meghalaya, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Punjab, Haryana, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, remain under a yellow alert for heavy rainfall. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is expected in isolated places across these regions.
The national capital is also expected to witness pleasant weather on Monday as intermittent rainfall and cloudy skies bring temporary relief from humid conditions. The IMD has forecast light to moderate rain in most parts of Delhi-NCR, with isolated spells of heavy showers possible during the day.
Maximum temperatures are expected to remain between 31°C and 33°C, while minimum temperatures are likely to range from 23°C to 25°C. However, authorities have cautioned that heavy showers could lead to waterlogging and traffic congestion in low-lying areas during peak commuting hours.
Continuous rainfall has once again affected Uttarakhand, particularly the Char Dham pilgrimage routes. Landslides and debris have disrupted traffic along the Yamunotri and Gangotri National Highways, forcing authorities to undertake clearance operations amid ongoing rainfall.
The Meteorological Centre has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Dehradun, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Nainital, Champawat, Pithoragarh, and Bageshwar districts. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are also likely in several parts of the state, prompting officials to advise pilgrims and residents to avoid unnecessary travel.
Alongside rainfall, the IMD has warned of gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Lakshadweep, and interior Karnataka. Winds of 30 to 40 kmph are also expected over Bihar, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Telangana, West Bengal and Sikkim, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of Karnataka.
Despite widespread rainfall, several regions continue to record above-normal temperatures. Parts of Chhattisgarh and Coastal Andhra Pradesh reported maximum temperatures 3°C to 5°C above normal, while several areas in Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Assam, Telangana, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu also experienced warmer-than-usual conditions.
The IMD has urged people to remain cautious during periods of intense rainfall, avoid waterlogged areas, and stay away from open fields and tall structures during thunderstorms. Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, postpone pesticide spraying during heavy rain, and protect harvested crops and livestock from adverse weather as the active monsoon continues across much of the country.