Daily weather tracker: Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR as hills brace for winter chill

The weather has taken a dramatic turn across several parts of India, bringing welcome relief from lingering heat in Delhi-NCR while raising the prospect of rain, thunderstorms and early snowfall in the northern hills. Showers swept across the national capital in the early hours of Monday, making the weather noticeably pleasant and bringing temperatures down. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states as a western disturbance and associated cyclonic circulation influence weather conditions.

Delhi-NCR welcomes a refreshing spell of rain

Delhi and its neighbouring areas woke up to rainfall on Monday, offering residents a welcome respite from the lingering October warmth. Morning temperatures hovered around 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach approximately 31 degrees and the minimum to remain near 21 degrees.

Strong winds, reportedly reaching 50-60 kilometres per hour in parts of the region, accompanied the changing weather. Humidity remained around 80 per cent, adding a distinctly damp feel to the morning air. Although the showers have made outdoor conditions more comfortable, residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and periods of gusty winds.

Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh prepare for colder conditions

The changing weather is expected to be particularly noticeable in the Himalayan states. Uttarakhand could experience rain across several areas until October 14, with snowfall likely in higher-altitude regions. Some locations may also witness thunderstorms and hail, raising concerns for travellers, tourists and residents in vulnerable mountain areas.