Daily weather tracker: Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR as hills brace for winter chill

Summary
Rain brings relief to Delhi-NCR, lowering temperatures and making the weather pleasant, while strong winds and thunderstorms remain possible.
Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh may receive rain and snowfall, with Manali temperatures expected to approach zero degrees Celsius.
IMD warns Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and western Uttar Pradesh of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds over the coming days.
Monsoon withdrawal continues across India, while a low-pressure area may develop over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around October 13.
Rajkot records 38.9 degrees Celsius, while farmers are advised to protect harvested crops and avoid spraying pesticides during rainy conditions.
The weather has taken a dramatic turn across several parts of India, bringing welcome relief from lingering heat in Delhi-NCR while raising the prospect of rain, thunderstorms and early snowfall in the northern hills. Showers swept across the national capital in the early hours of Monday, making the weather noticeably pleasant and bringing temperatures down. Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds across several states as a western disturbance and associated cyclonic circulation influence weather conditions.
Delhi and its neighbouring areas woke up to rainfall on Monday, offering residents a welcome respite from the lingering October warmth. Morning temperatures hovered around 20 degrees Celsius, while the maximum is expected to reach approximately 31 degrees and the minimum to remain near 21 degrees.
Strong winds, reportedly reaching 50-60 kilometres per hour in parts of the region, accompanied the changing weather. Humidity remained around 80 per cent, adding a distinctly damp feel to the morning air. Although the showers have made outdoor conditions more comfortable, residents have been advised to remain cautious during thunderstorms and periods of gusty winds.
The changing weather is expected to be particularly noticeable in the Himalayan states. Uttarakhand could experience rain across several areas until October 14, with snowfall likely in higher-altitude regions. Some locations may also witness thunderstorms and hail, raising concerns for travellers, tourists and residents in vulnerable mountain areas.
In Himachal Pradesh, temperatures are expected to fall further as colder conditions take hold. Manali could see the mercury approach zero degrees Celsius, signalling a sharp change for visitors accustomed to milder autumn weather. Rain is forecast in parts of the state on October 12 and 13, while higher elevations may receive snowfall.
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh could also experience light to moderate rainfall in some areas on October 12 and 14. Snowfall remains possible at higher elevations, where rapidly changing conditions could disrupt travel and outdoor activities.
The unsettled weather is not confined to the mountains. Punjab faces the possibility of thunderstorms, lightning and winds reaching 40-50 kilometres per hour between October 12 and 14. Similar conditions may persist in Haryana, Chandigarh and western Rajasthan until October 15.
Parts of western Uttar Pradesh could remain vulnerable to thunderstorms and rainfall until October 16, according to the forecast.
Further south, thunderstorms accompanied by rain are possible in parts of Chhattisgarh, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Andhra Pradesh may experience winds of 30-40 kilometres per hour, with stronger surface winds possible in some locations. Kerala and Mahe are also likely to witness thunderstorms and lightning.
Authorities have urged people to monitor local forecasts and avoid exposed areas during lightning and strong winds.
While rain clouds gather over northern India, the southwest monsoon continues its retreat. The IMD expects withdrawal from several parts of eastern India, the northern peninsula and the northeast over the next two days.
However, a cyclonic circulation over the South Andaman Sea and adjoining areas could influence the next phase of weather activity. A low-pressure area is likely to develop over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around October 13, potentially bringing further changes to weather patterns across parts of the country.
Despite the widespread rain warnings, October heat continues to grip several regions. Coastal Karnataka, parts of Assam and Meghalaya, and Vidarbha have recorded maximum temperatures substantially above normal. Unusually warm nights have also been reported in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Punjab.
According to IMD figures for October 11, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 38.9 degrees Celsius. Haflong in Assam registered the lowest minimum temperature among the reported plains and comparable locations, at 15 degrees Celsius.
Jammu and Kashmir also experienced exceptionally heavy rainfall, with Jammu recording 190 millimetres during the reported observation period.
Farmers have been advised to move harvested crops to safe, covered locations, ensure proper drainage in fields and adjust irrigation according to local weather conditions. Pesticide spraying should be avoided during rain or strong winds, while precautions are necessary to prevent standing crops from lodging.
With pleasant showers in the capital, possible snowfall in the mountains and storm warnings across several states, India faces a varied weather pattern. Staying alert to official forecasts will be essential in the days ahead.