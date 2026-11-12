Daily weather tracker: Rain, snow and hail forecast in Himalayas as Bay of Bengal system develops

A western disturbance is expected to bring rain, snowfall and hailstorms to parts of the western Himalayas, while a developing weather system over the Bay of Bengal could intensify into a depression by November 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

In its November 12, 2026 update, the IMD also forecast thunderstorms and strong winds across parts of southern India and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR is likely to experience partly cloudy skies and morning haze amid persistent air pollution.

Rain, snowfall and hail likely in western Himalayas

An active western disturbance, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Kashmir and adjoining areas, is expected to bring heavy rainfall to parts of Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, with snowfall likely at higher elevations.

Thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and gusty winds of 40–50 km/h are also forecast in some areas.

Himachal Pradesh could experience thunderstorms and lightning over the coming days.

Rain, snowfall and strong winds may disrupt road connectivity and outdoor activities in mountainous areas, particularly at higher elevations.

Delhi-NCR faces haze and persistent pollution

Delhi-NCR is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on November 12, with morning mist or haze and reduced visibility in some areas.

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 29°C, while the minimum could settle around 16°C. Northwesterly winds of 5–10 km/h are forecast.

Air pollution remains a concern despite marginal improvements in some localities. Hazy conditions could persist during the morning and evening, posing particular risks to children, older people and those with respiratory conditions.

Bay of Bengal system could intensify by November 15

An upper-air cyclonic circulation over the southern Andaman Sea and adjoining areas is expected to trigger the formation of a low-pressure area over the southeastern Bay of Bengal around November 13.

The system is forecast to move northwestwards and become more organised by November 14, potentially intensifying into a depression by November 15.

Its subsequent movement and intensity will determine rainfall and wind conditions across nearby coastal and island regions.

Heavy rain, thunderstorms forecast in southern India

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands could receive heavy rainfall at isolated locations, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 km/h, with gusts reaching 60 km/h.

Rough conditions over the Andaman Sea could affect fishing and other maritime activities.

Parts of Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may also experience thunderstorms and lightning as weather systems develop over the surrounding seas.

Night temperatures fall across several states

Minimum temperatures have fallen more than 5°C below normal in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh and south interior Karnataka.

Below-normal night temperatures have also been recorded in parts of Odisha, Uttar Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh, Konkan and Goa, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

On November 11, Adirampattinam in Tamil Nadu recorded a maximum temperature of 39°C, the highest reported in the country.

Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum of 8.6°C, reflecting the cooler conditions in northern India.