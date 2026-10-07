Daily weather tracker: Rain, snow and storms in the hills as heat and humidity persist across Northern plains

Summary
Rain and snowfall are expected in northern hills, while Delhi and nearby plains continue to face heat and humidity.
Delhi may record 36 degrees Celsius, with temperatures likely to fall by two to four degrees over the next few days.
Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive rain, while higher mountain areas could witness light snowfall.
Heavy rain is forecast in Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, with the weather department issuing a yellow alert.
Several states may face thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds, while Pilani recorded the country's highest temperature at 40.1 degrees.
The arrival of October has failed to bring complete relief from the heat across northern India, with several plains witnessing high temperatures, bright sunshine and uncomfortable humidity. While the hills are bracing for rain and possible snowfall, the northeastern states are likely to receive heavy showers, creating a sharp contrast in weather conditions across the country.
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the country are being influenced by upper-air cyclonic circulations, while a western disturbance remains active. These weather systems are expected to bring rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and snowfall in different regions over the coming days.
In Delhi, clear skies are expected on Wednesday, October 7, although strong sunshine and humidity may keep conditions uncomfortable during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 24 degrees Celsius.
The weather department has forecast no significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature during the next 24 hours. However, temperatures could fall by two to four degrees Celsius over the following three to four days, bringing some relief to residents from the lingering heat.
South-easterly winds of around 10 to 15 kilometres per hour may prevail during the morning, while north-westerly winds could strengthen to 15 to 20 kilometres per hour in the afternoon. The stronger winds may provide some respite during the evening.
Rain and thunderstorms are also possible in parts of Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Chandigarh and western Uttar Pradesh on October 7. Eastern Uttar Pradesh may continue to receive rainfall until October 10, according to the forecast.
The weather is expected to remain unsettled across the Himalayan states. Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, Poonch and Udhampur districts may experience rain through October 10, while higher elevations in Anantnag, Pulwama and Doda could witness light snowfall.
Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are also likely to receive intermittent light to moderate rainfall. Areas such as Shimla, Manali and Kullu may experience rain accompanied by strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour.
In Uttarakhand, districts including Pithoragarh, Dehradun, Rudraprayag and Chamoli are likely to receive showers. Snowfall is also possible over higher mountain ranges, signalling the beginning of a noticeable seasonal shift in the Himalayan region.
The northeastern region is expected to witness some of the most significant rainfall activity. Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive heavy rain, prompting the IMD to issue a yellow alert for these states.
Rainfall in the range of 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres is possible at some locations. Residents in vulnerable areas have been advised to remain alert as intense showers could temporarily disrupt normal activities and travel.
Several other states are also likely to experience thunderstorms and strong winds on October 7. Bihar, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may see gusty winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour along with rain and thunderstorms.
Winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour are possible in Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Kerala, Mahe, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim. Parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Chhattisgarh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, south interior Karnataka and Vidarbha may also experience lightning, thunderstorms and rainfall.
Despite the rainfall activity, unusually high temperatures continue across several regions. Maximum temperatures in parts of Madhya Maharashtra were more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal, while parts of Marathwada, Vidarbha, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal also recorded significantly higher temperatures.
On October 6, Pilani in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 40.1 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Haflong in Assam recorded a minimum temperature of 15.5 degrees Celsius among the plains, highlighting the considerable variation in weather conditions across India.
With the western disturbance and other weather systems remaining active, the coming days are expected to bring a gradual transition. While the plains may finally see some relief from the heat, the hills could turn colder with rain and snowfall, and the Northeast remains on alert for heavy precipitation.