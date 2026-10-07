Daily weather tracker: Rain, snow and storms in the hills as heat and humidity persist across Northern plains

The arrival of October has failed to bring complete relief from the heat across northern India, with several plains witnessing high temperatures, bright sunshine and uncomfortable humidity. While the hills are bracing for rain and possible snowfall, the northeastern states are likely to receive heavy showers, creating a sharp contrast in weather conditions across the country.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), several parts of the country are being influenced by upper-air cyclonic circulations, while a western disturbance remains active. These weather systems are expected to bring rain, thunderstorms, gusty winds and snowfall in different regions over the coming days.

In Delhi, clear skies are expected on Wednesday, October 7, although strong sunshine and humidity may keep conditions uncomfortable during the day. The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may remain near 24 degrees Celsius.

Delhi may get relief in coming days

The weather department has forecast no significant change in Delhi's maximum temperature during the next 24 hours. However, temperatures could fall by two to four degrees Celsius over the following three to four days, bringing some relief to residents from the lingering heat.