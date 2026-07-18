Daily weather tracker: Red alert for rain in West Bengal-Sikkim, Orange alert in Uttarakhand and Northeast; humid heat to persist in several states

West Bengal and Sikkim remain under Red Alert as extremely heavy rainfall is expected in several areas due to active monsoon systems.

Uttarakhand, Assam, Meghalaya and Chhattisgarh face Orange Alert with forecasts of heavy to very heavy rainfall and possible disruptions.

Delhi-NCR may receive light showers, but high humidity and warm temperatures will continue to trouble residents across the region.

Monsoon trough and low-pressure system over West Bengal are likely to intensify rainfall activities across eastern and central India.

Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds are expected in several states, while fishermen receive warnings due to rough sea conditions.

The southwest monsoon remained active across large parts of India on Saturday, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issuing a Red Alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim amid forecasts of extremely heavy rainfall. An active monsoon trough, coupled with a low-pressure area over West Bengal, is expected to trigger widespread rain across eastern, central and northern India over the next 24 hours, while Delhi-NCR is likely to continue experiencing oppressive heat and humidity despite the possibility of light showers.

Delhi to witness cloudy skies but limited relief

According to the IMD, Delhi and the National Capital Region will witness partly cloudy skies throughout the day, with isolated spells of light rain likely during the afternoon or evening. However, these showers are unlikely to provide significant respite from the prevailing heat and humidity. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 36 degrees Celsius, while the minimum will remain between 28 and 30 degrees Celsius. Winds are likely to blow at speeds of 20 to 30 kmph. Similar weather conditions are expected across parts of Haryana, Chandigarh and Punjab, where humid conditions will continue to cause discomfort.

Low-pressure area driving rainfall activity

Meteorologists said the low-pressure area that developed over Gangetic West Bengal and adjoining Jharkhand and north Odisha has moved northwestwards and is now centred over Gangetic West Bengal. The associated cyclonic circulation extends up to nearly 5.8 kilometres above mean sea level. Although the system is expected to weaken gradually over the next 12 hours, it will continue to influence weather conditions across eastern and central India, sustaining widespread rainfall activity.

The monsoon trough currently stretches from Amritsar through Muzaffarnagar, Shahjahanpur, Basti, Patna and the centre of the low-pressure area before extending towards the northeast Bay of Bengal. This alignment has created highly favourable conditions for persistent rainfall across several states.

Red and orange alerts for heavy rain

The IMD has issued a Red Alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall, with isolated locations likely to receive extremely heavy showers exceeding 204.5 mm. Such intense rainfall raises the risk of flash floods, overflowing rivers and landslides in vulnerable areas.

An Orange Alert has also been issued for Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh and Uttarakhand, where heavy to very heavy rainfall ranging from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm is expected. Authorities have advised residents in these regions to remain vigilant, particularly in low-lying and hilly areas prone to flooding and slope failures.

Several states under yellow alert

Heavy rainfall is also forecast across Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, prompting the IMD to issue a Yellow Alert. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely in many districts. Continuous rainfall may lead to waterlogging in urban centres and increase the possibility of landslides in mountainous terrain.