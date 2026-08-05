Daily weather tracker: Red alert in Assam-Meghalaya, Orange-Yellow rain warning across 15+ states

Other northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in vulnerable areas prone to flooding and landslides.

Uttarakhand faces heavy to very heavy rain threat, Char Dham pilgrims advised caution

Uttarakhand has once again witnessed an increase in monsoon intensity, with the IMD issuing an orange alert across the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts, while several other districts, including Rudraprayag and Chamoli, may receive heavy showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.

Due to continuous rainfall, schools in Dehradun and Bageshwar were closed as a precautionary measure. Authorities have urged pilgrims travelling for the Char Dham Yatra to remain alert and avoid unnecessary risks. The Yamunotri Highway remained blocked for the second consecutive day, causing difficulties for travellers.

Delhi-NCR under yellow alert as rain continues

The national capital and surrounding areas are likely to remain under the influence of cloudy skies and frequent showers throughout the day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting light to heavy rainfall during the morning and afternoon, with another spell of rain possible at night.

Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain moderate, with the maximum temperature likely to stay between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts as sudden heavy showers may affect traffic movement and daily activities.

Heavy rainfall expected in several states

Apart from Assam and Meghalaya, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. These regions have been placed under an orange alert, with rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm possible.