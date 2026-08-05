Daily weather tracker: Red alert in Assam-Meghalaya, Orange-Yellow rain warning across 15+ states

Assam and Meghalaya face red alert as extremely heavy rainfall threatens flooding, landslides and widespread disruptions across vulnerable northeastern regions.
Uttarakhand witnesses intense monsoon activity, prompting orange alert, school closures and cautionary advice for Char Dham pilgrims.
Delhi-NCR remains under yellow alert with cloudy skies, repeated showers and possible heavy rainfall affecting daily activities.
Over 15 states receive orange and yellow alerts as the weather department predicts heavy rain, thunderstorms and strong winds.
Farmers and residents advised to stay cautious, maintain drainage, protect crops and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather conditions.
The southwest monsoon has become highly active across large parts of India, bringing heavy to extremely heavy rainfall in several states. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its weather bulletin issued on August 5, 2026, warned of intense rainfall activity across northern, eastern and northeastern regions, with several areas facing the possibility of waterlogging, landslides and weather-related disruptions.
A combination of active weather systems, including the monsoon trough extending from Sri Ganganagar through Delhi, Lucknow, Daltonganj and Bankura towards Manipur, along with a western disturbance over Jammu and Kashmir, has strengthened rainfall activity. Upper-air cyclonic circulations over different parts of the country are also contributing to widespread thunderstorms and heavy showers.
Assam and Meghalaya are expected to witness the most intense rainfall activity, with the IMD predicting heavy to very heavy rain at several places and extremely heavy rainfall in isolated areas. A red to orange alert has been issued for these northeastern states, where rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm is possible in some locations.
Other northeastern states, including Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also likely to experience heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms. Authorities have advised residents to remain cautious, especially in vulnerable areas prone to flooding and landslides.
Uttarakhand has once again witnessed an increase in monsoon intensity, with the IMD issuing an orange alert across the state. Heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected in Dehradun and Bageshwar districts, while several other districts, including Rudraprayag and Chamoli, may receive heavy showers accompanied by lightning and thunderstorms.
Due to continuous rainfall, schools in Dehradun and Bageshwar were closed as a precautionary measure. Authorities have urged pilgrims travelling for the Char Dham Yatra to remain alert and avoid unnecessary risks. The Yamunotri Highway remained blocked for the second consecutive day, causing difficulties for travellers.
The national capital and surrounding areas are likely to remain under the influence of cloudy skies and frequent showers throughout the day. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for Delhi-NCR, forecasting light to heavy rainfall during the morning and afternoon, with another spell of rain possible at night.
Temperatures in Delhi are expected to remain moderate, with the maximum temperature likely to stay between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius and the minimum between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius. Residents have been advised to stay updated with weather forecasts as sudden heavy showers may affect traffic movement and daily activities.
Apart from Assam and Meghalaya, heavy to very heavy rainfall has been predicted in Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Odisha, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Arunachal Pradesh, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. These regions have been placed under an orange alert, with rainfall ranging between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm possible.
A yellow alert has also been issued for several states, including Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Haryana, Punjab, Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, coastal Karnataka, West Bengal, Tamil Nadu, Telangana and parts of the northeastern region. These areas may receive heavy rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm.
Along with heavy rain, several regions may experience strong winds and thunderstorms. Wind speeds of 50 to 60 kmph are expected over the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, while parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Telangana, Tamil Nadu and north interior Karnataka may witness winds reaching 40 to 50 kmph.
Thunderstorms with lightning and gusty winds are also likely over Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, coastal Karnataka, West Bengal and Sikkim. People have been advised to avoid open spaces during storm activity and take necessary safety precautions.
The IMD has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and remain cautious in hilly regions where landslides and road blockages are possible. Farmers have been advised to maintain proper drainage in fields, postpone spraying of pesticides and protect harvested crops from rain damage.
Livestock owners have also been urged to keep animals in safe and dry locations. According to the weather department, the monsoon is expected to remain active over several parts of the country in the coming days, requiring continued vigilance from citizens and local administrations.