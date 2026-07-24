Daily weather tracker: Red alert issued as monsoon intensifies across India; Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra face extreme rainfall

The monsoon trough currently stretches from Deesa across southeast Rajasthan, Satna, Ranchi and Digha before extending into the northeast Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists say this alignment is favourable for sustained rainfall over several regions, increasing the risk of flash floods and waterlogging, particularly in areas that have already received substantial rainfall during the past few days.

Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra under Red alert

The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra, where isolated locations are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm. Orange alerts have also been issued for several adjoining districts as authorities remain on high alert for possible flooding and weather-related emergencies.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast over western Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, and Odisha, where precipitation may range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert as rivers and streams may witness a rapid rise in water levels.

Heavy rain forecast for several other states

Apart from the regions under red alert, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Karnataka. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely in many of these areas, with localised flooding and transport disruptions remaining a possibility.