Daily weather tracker: Red alert issued as monsoon intensifies across India; Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra face extreme rainfall

Monsoon systems intensify across India, bringing heavy rainfall alerts, flood risks and severe weather warnings across multiple states, including Rajasthan, Gujarat and Maharashtra.
IMD issues red alerts as extremely heavy rains threaten western and central regions, with authorities preparing for possible flooding and disruptions.
Delhi-NCR expected to witness cloudy skies and light showers, offering relief from heat despite persistent humidity and uncomfortable weather conditions.
Thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds forecast across several states, prompting safety advisories for residents, farmers and travellers during unstable weather.
Active monsoon conditions continue nationwide as low-pressure systems trigger widespread rainfall, affecting agriculture, transport networks and daily life in vulnerable areas.
India is witnessing another intense spell of the southwest monsoon as multiple weather systems combine to trigger widespread rainfall across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued red and orange alerts for several regions, warning of heavy to extremely heavy rainfall, strong winds, thunderstorms and lightning over the next 24 hours. The renewed monsoon activity has raised concerns over flooding, waterlogging and disruption to normal life in several states.
According to the IMD, a well-marked low-pressure area persists over southeast Rajasthan and adjoining Madhya Pradesh, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation. Another cyclonic circulation remains active over the northwest Bay of Bengal, while a western disturbance continues to influence weather over Jammu and Kashmir and nearby regions. The combined effect of these systems has significantly strengthened monsoon activity across northern, western, central and eastern India.
The monsoon trough currently stretches from Deesa across southeast Rajasthan, Satna, Ranchi and Digha before extending into the northeast Bay of Bengal. Meteorologists say this alignment is favourable for sustained rainfall over several regions, increasing the risk of flash floods and waterlogging, particularly in areas that have already received substantial rainfall during the past few days.
The IMD has issued a red alert for parts of eastern Rajasthan, Gujarat and Madhya Maharashtra, where isolated locations are expected to receive extremely heavy rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm. Orange alerts have also been issued for several adjoining districts as authorities remain on high alert for possible flooding and weather-related emergencies.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also forecast over western Rajasthan, Konkan and Goa, and Odisha, where precipitation may range between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm. Residents in vulnerable and low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert as rivers and streams may witness a rapid rise in water levels.
Apart from the regions under red alert, the weather department has predicted heavy rainfall across Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, Assam, Meghalaya, Gangetic West Bengal, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, Tripura and coastal Karnataka. Rainfall between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm is likely in many of these areas, with localised flooding and transport disruptions remaining a possibility.
Officials have cautioned that prolonged rainfall could affect road connectivity, damage crops and increase the likelihood of landslides in hilly regions. Civic agencies and disaster management authorities have been advised to remain prepared for emergency response operations wherever required.
Delhi and the National Capital Region are expected to experience comparatively pleasant weather on Friday as cloudy skies dominate throughout the day. Light rain and drizzle are likely in several parts of the region, providing relief from the intense summer heat.
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32°C and 34°C, while the minimum temperature may hover around 24°C to 26°C. However, humidity levels are likely to remain above 80 per cent during the morning hours, resulting in muggy conditions despite the drop in temperature. Weather experts expect cloud cover and intermittent showers during the afternoon to improve overall comfort levels.
In addition to heavy rainfall, the IMD has warned of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds across several states. Wind speeds of 40 to 50 kmph are likely over interior Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Meanwhile, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana, Kerala, coastal Karnataka, Jammu and Kashmir, and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands may witness thunderstorms with wind speeds reaching 30 to 40 kmph. Authorities have urged people to avoid open fields, isolated trees and electric poles during lightning activity.
The weather department has advised people to avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall and remain cautious while driving on waterlogged and slippery roads. Residents living in flood-prone and low-lying areas have been urged to monitor local weather updates and follow instructions issued by district authorities.
Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in agricultural fields, suspend irrigation during heavy rain spells and postpone the application of fertilisers and pesticides until weather conditions improve. Crops ready for harvest should be stored safely, while livestock should be moved to secure shelters. With the monsoon expected to remain active over the coming days, authorities have urged citizens to stay vigilant and remain prepared for rapidly changing weather conditions.