Cyclone Akvan, now a severe cyclonic storm, is set to hit Andhra Pradesh's coast on November 20, bringing heavy rain and winds up to 120 km/h.
Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and Odisha are on high alert, preparing evacuations and deploying rescue teams to safeguard vulnerable communities from potential damage and disruptions.
A severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Cyclone Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 05:30 IST on November 18 and is forecast to move north-northwestwards towards the coast.
The IMD expects sustained winds of 100–110 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 120 km/h, potentially damaging trees, electricity infrastructure and vulnerable buildings.
Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha have stepped up preparations, with Odisha identifying more than 200,000 people who may need evacuation.
The cyclone is forecast to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast between Nellore and Visakhapatnam around the afternoon of November 20.
According to the IMD's November 18 bulletin, the storm was centred about 580 km east of Chennai, 650 km north-east of Trincomalee in Sri Lanka and 610 km south-east of Machilipatnam in Andhra Pradesh.
It had moved north-northwestwards at approximately 3 km/h during the preceding six hours.
Coastal districts have been placed on alert, with authorities preparing for heavy rainfall, strong winds and possible disruption to electricity supplies and transport.
Residents of low-lying and coastal areas have been advised to follow official warnings and avoid unnecessary travel during severe weather.
Odisha has deployed 74 rescue teams, including personnel from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF), as part of its cyclone preparations.
The state has identified 87 vulnerable blocks and 1,902 sensitive locations across eight districts.
According to the office of the Special Relief Commissioner, authorities are preparing to evacuate up to 204,070 people if conditions require.
Ganjam accounts for the largest number of potential evacuees, at 121,597, followed by Gajapati with 25,000, Puri with 24,076, Kandhamal with 10,240 and Malkangiri with 10,000.
The decision to evacuate residents will depend on the cyclone's track, rainfall intensity and local conditions.
Authorities are preparing shelters and emergency arrangements to ensure vulnerable communities can be moved to safety if necessary.
The IMD has advised fishermen not to venture into the south-east, south-west, west-central and east-central Bay of Bengal because of hazardous sea conditions.
Those already at sea have been advised to return to safer locations.
Coastal communities have also been urged to monitor updated forecasts as the cyclone approaches.
Meanwhile, the IMD has warned of dense fog in parts of northern India as temperatures fall.
Eastern and western Uttar Pradesh are likely to experience dense fog on November 18, particularly during the early morning, potentially disrupting road and rail transport.
Similar conditions are forecast for Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Punjab between November 19 and 21.
Motorists have been advised to exercise caution when travelling in areas with reduced visibility.
Minimum temperatures have fallen more than 5°C below normal in parts of eastern Madhya Pradesh and northern and southern interior Karnataka, according to the IMD.
Below-normal temperatures have also been reported in parts of West Bengal, Odisha, Jharkhand, Bihar and Uttar Pradesh.
Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 6.1°C, while Chittorgarh in Rajasthan registered a maximum of 36°C.
Maximum temperatures in parts of Arunachal Pradesh were between 3.1°C and 5°C below normal on November 17.