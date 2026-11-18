A severe cyclonic storm over the Bay of Bengal is expected to cross the Andhra Pradesh coast on November 20, bringing heavy rainfall and strong winds, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

Cyclone Akvan intensified into a severe cyclonic storm at 05:30 IST on November 18 and is forecast to move north-northwestwards towards the coast.

The IMD expects sustained winds of 100–110 kilometres per hour, gusting up to 120 km/h, potentially damaging trees, electricity infrastructure and vulnerable buildings.

Authorities in Andhra Pradesh and neighbouring Odisha have stepped up preparations, with Odisha identifying more than 200,000 people who may need evacuation.