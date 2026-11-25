North India experiences colder mornings and evenings, with dense fog affecting visibility, while dry weather is expected across several states.
Shimla records 24°C, breaking its 31-year November temperature record, with temperatures soaring 7.3 degrees above the seasonal average.
Dense fog reduces visibility to 100 metres in Himachal Pradesh's Bilaspur, while Tabo records a freezing minus 5.9°C temperature.
IMD issues a yellow alert for heavy rainfall across Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Mahe and Karaikal, warning residents of thunderstorms.
Central and eastern India brace for a further temperature decline of 2-4 degrees Celsius, intensifying winter conditions across several states.
India is experiencing contrasting weather conditions as November draws to a close, with chilly mornings, dense fog and unusually warm daytime temperatures in parts of the north, while southern states face heavy rainfall and thunderstorms.
In its latest bulletin on November 25, 2026, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast largely dry conditions across northern India and issued heavy rainfall warnings for parts of the southern peninsula.
Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, recorded a maximum temperature of 24°C, around 7.3°C above normal, following a sharp rise of 5°C.
The reading broke the hill station's 31-year November temperature record of 23.5°C, set on November 15, 1995.
Elsewhere in the state, dense fog reduced visibility in Bilaspur to just 100 metres, potentially disrupting road travel.
Temperatures fell below freezing in higher-altitude areas, with Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recording a minimum of -5.9°C and Kukumseri -4°C, their lowest temperatures this season.
A western disturbance remains active over northern India, although widespread rainfall is not expected.
Uttarakhand is likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, with sunny afternoons, colder mornings and evenings, and light fog in isolated mountain valleys.
Delhi is expected to experience largely clear skies on 25 November, with light morning mist or fog in isolated areas.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are forecast to remain around 26°C and 11°C, respectively.
Northwesterly winds could reach speeds of 10 km/h in the morning, increasing to around 15 km/h in the afternoon.
The IMD has also forecast light fog in parts of Haryana and dense fog in parts of Punjab.
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to remain dry, with cold mornings and evenings.
An upper-air cyclonic circulation over southern Kerala and adjoining areas, along with a trough extending towards Andhra Pradesh's Rayalaseema region, is influencing weather conditions across southern India.
The IMD has issued a yellow alert for isolated heavy rainfall of between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm in Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 km/h are likely across parts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Similar conditions are forecast in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe and Lakshadweep, while southern interior Karnataka could experience lightning.
The IMD forecasts a decline of 2-4°C in minimum temperatures across central India by 25 November, while eastern India could experience a drop of 3-4°C by 26 November.
Temperatures are expected to remain relatively stable across most other regions over the following seven days.
On 24 November, Honnavar in Karnataka recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 36.9°C, while Sikar in Rajasthan registered the lowest minimum temperature at 6.2°C.