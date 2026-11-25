Shimla, the capital of Himachal Pradesh, recorded a maximum temperature of 24°C, around 7.3°C above normal, following a sharp rise of 5°C.

The reading broke the hill station's 31-year November temperature record of 23.5°C, set on November 15, 1995.

Elsewhere in the state, dense fog reduced visibility in Bilaspur to just 100 metres, potentially disrupting road travel.

Temperatures fell below freezing in higher-altitude areas, with Tabo in Lahaul-Spiti recording a minimum of -5.9°C and Kukumseri -4°C, their lowest temperatures this season.

A western disturbance remains active over northern India, although widespread rainfall is not expected.

Uttarakhand is likely to experience dry weather over the next few days, with sunny afternoons, colder mornings and evenings, and light fog in isolated mountain valleys.