Daily weather tracker: Snowfall forecast in Himalayas; Delhi's air quality turns severe

A western disturbance, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Kashmir and adjoining areas, is influencing weather conditions across the western Himalayan region.

Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could receive rain and snowfall, particularly at higher elevations. Fresh snowfall has already been reported in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg.

The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 km/h across Jammu and Kashmir on November 13 and 14, with gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h.

The unsettled weather could affect travel and outdoor activities in mountainous areas.