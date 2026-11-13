Daily weather tracker: Snowfall forecast in Himalayas; Delhi's air quality turns severe

Western disturbances bring rain, snowfall, thunderstorms and strong winds across Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Ladakh.
Delhi-NCR struggles with severe air pollution as the average Air Quality Index reaches a hazardous 403 on Friday morning.
IMD warns of thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 60 kmph across Jammu and Kashmir on November 13 and 14.
Low-pressure system over the southeastern Bay of Bengal may intensify into a depression by November 15, bringing heavy rainfall.
Andaman and Nicobar Islands brace for heavy showers, thunderstorms and strong winds as the developing weather system moves northwestwards.
A western disturbance is expected to bring rain, snowfall and thunderstorms to parts of the western Himalayas, while a low-pressure system over the southeastern Bay of Bengal could intensify into a depression by November 15, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR continues to face severe air pollution, with an Air Quality Index (AQI) reading of 403 at 6 am on November 13.
A western disturbance, accompanied by an upper-air cyclonic circulation over Kashmir and adjoining areas, is influencing weather conditions across the western Himalayan region.
Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand could receive rain and snowfall, particularly at higher elevations. Fresh snowfall has already been reported in the upper reaches of Kashmir, including Gulmarg.
The IMD has warned of thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 40–50 km/h across Jammu and Kashmir on November 13 and 14, with gusts potentially reaching 60 km/h.
The unsettled weather could affect travel and outdoor activities in mountainous areas.
Delhi is expected to experience partly cloudy skies on November 13, with increasing cloud cover during the afternoon and evening.
Morning mist and shallow fog are forecast, with moderate fog possible in isolated areas.
Maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to hover around 30°C and 18°C, respectively, while westerly winds could reach 5–10 km/h.
Air pollution remains a major concern. According to Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) readings cited in the weather update, Delhi-NCR's AQI stood at 403 at 6 am, placing it in the 'severe' category.
Such pollution levels pose serious health risks, particularly for children, older people and those with respiratory or cardiovascular conditions.
A low-pressure area formed over the southeastern Bay of Bengal at 5.30 am on November 13, under the influence of an upper-air cyclonic circulation over the central Andaman Sea and adjoining areas.
The IMD expects the system to move northwestwards and become more organised around November 14, potentially intensifying into a depression by November 15.
Parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands could receive heavy rainfall, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and winds of 30–40 km/h.
Over the Andaman Sea and southeastern Bay of Bengal, winds could reach 40–50 km/h, gusting to 60 km/h.
On November 12, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 37.3°C, the highest among the locations cited in the weather update.
Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 8.4°C, reflecting the cooler conditions in the northern hills.
No major changes in weather conditions are forecast across western, central and southern peninsular India over the coming days.