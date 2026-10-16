Daily weather tracker: Southwest monsoon withdraws, but heavy rain threat persists across Southern India

Despite the complete withdrawal of the southwest monsoon from India, unsettled weather conditions are expected to persist across several parts of the country, with southern states likely to bear the brunt of intense rainfall. The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its forecast issued on the morning of October 16, 2026, warned of heavy to very heavy rain, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds in several regions. Meanwhile, Delhi-NCR may witness cloudy skies, light showers and gusty winds.

Delhi-NCR likely to experience cloudy skies, gusty winds

Delhi and its adjoining areas are expected to experience partly cloudy skies on Friday, with very light rain or thundershowers possible in isolated locations. The weather department has also warned of lightning and winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kmph.

The maximum temperature in the national capital is likely to hover around 31 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may settle near 18 degrees Celsius. The conditions could offer some relief from warmer daytime weather.

Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds are also possible in parts of Uttarakhand, eastern Rajasthan, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh. Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Gilgit-Baltistan, Muzaffarabad and Himachal Pradesh may receive rain and thundershowers, while higher reaches of the mountains could experience snowfall.

Southern states on alert as very heavy rain looms

Southern India remains the primary focus of the weather warning, with the influence of the northeast monsoon and other active weather systems expected to trigger intense rainfall.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and parts of South Interior Karnataka are forecast to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall on October 16. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the affected areas, where rainfall could range from 115.6 mm to 204.4 mm.

Heavy rainfall is also likely in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe. A yellow alert has been issued for these regions, with rainfall amounts potentially reaching 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kmph are possible in parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and North Interior Karnataka. Madhya Pradesh, Odisha, Telangana and South Interior Karnataka may also experience stormy conditions. Lightning warnings have been issued for parts of Chhattisgarh, Coastal Karnataka, Konkan and Goa, Madhya Maharashtra and Marathwada.

Flash floods, waterlogging raise concerns

Persistent rainfall could increase the risk of waterlogging and flash floods in vulnerable areas of southern India. In Tamil Nadu, Erode, Nilgiris, Theni, Villupuram and Cuddalore districts have been identified as areas requiring caution.

Ernakulam and Palakkad in Kerala, along with Kodagu and Chikkamagaluru in Karnataka, may also face flash-flood risks over the next 24 hours.

Residents in low-lying areas have been advised to remain alert, monitor local weather warnings and avoid approaching swollen rivers, streams and drainage channels. Commuters should exercise caution and avoid driving through flooded roads.

Unseasonal heat, humidity continue in several regions

Despite the widespread rainfall forecast, unusually warm conditions are continuing in parts of the country. Konkan and Goa may experience hot and humid weather, while maximum temperatures in parts of Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha and Telangana have been reported at more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal.

Higher-than-normal minimum temperatures have also been recorded in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and Rajasthan.

On October 15, Rajkot in Gujarat recorded a maximum temperature of 40.6 degrees Celsius, while Haflong in Assam registered a minimum of 15 degrees Celsius.

Recent rainfall, precautionary measures

IMD observations indicate that several areas received substantial rainfall during the preceding 24 hours. Karaikal and Coimbatore's Peelamedu recorded 60 mm each, Tirupati in Rayalaseema received 50 mm, and Bengaluru in South Interior Karnataka registered 30 mm.

Farmers in rain-affected areas should ensure proper drainage in fields, postpone pesticide and fertiliser spraying until conditions improve, and protect harvested crops from rain and strong winds.

Residents should avoid open spaces, water bodies and isolated trees during thunderstorms, seeking shelter inside sturdy buildings whenever possible.

Although the southwest monsoon has withdrawn, the evolving weather systems mean that rain and thunderstorms remain a significant concern. Authorities and residents should continue monitoring the latest IMD forecasts and local advisories to minimise weather-related risks.