Daily weather tracker: Storms, rain and heat split India as monsoon meets western disturbance

A complex interaction between an active western disturbance, cyclonic circulation and the advancing southwest monsoon is set to bring unsettled weather across India. The India Meteorological Department, (IMD), has issued warnings for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds, hailstorms, heatwave conditions and humid weather across different regions over the next several days.

The combined impact of the western disturbance and monsoon is expected to bring heavy rain, thunderstorms and hailstorms across several states.

Northwestern India, including Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and Jammu and Kashmir, is likely to experience significant weather activity.

Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kilometres per hour have been forecast across several areas, while isolated hailstorms remain possible in Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir.

Rajasthan is expected to see more intense conditions, with dust storms and squally winds reaching speeds of 60-70 kmph. In some pockets, gusts may temporarily rise to 80 kmph.

The IMD has advised residents to exercise caution because of reduced visibility and the possibility of damage to weak structures.

In Delhi and the National Capital Region, partly cloudy skies are expected through the day, with chances of light rain or drizzle in the evening or night.

Wind speeds may reach 40-50 kmph, bringing brief relief from the prevailing heat, though dust-laden winds may continue to affect air quality.

Heavy rain in east and Northeast

A stronger phase of monsoon activity is expected over eastern and northeastern India. Assam, Meghalaya, Sikkim and the sub-Himalayan region of West Bengal have been placed under an orange alert because of the likelihood of heavy to very heavy rainfall.

Rainfall may exceed 115 millimetres and could reach up to 200 mm in isolated pockets, raising concerns over localised flooding and landslides.

Other eastern states, including Bihar, Odisha, Jharkhand and parts of eastern Uttar Pradesh, are also expected to receive significant rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

The monsoon is steadily advancing further inland, and conditions remain favourable for its progression over the coming days.

Central and southern regions, including Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Kerala and Tamil Nadu, are expected to witness scattered rainfall along with thunderstorms.

The weather system is likely to bring temporary relief from heat in some areas, while increasing humidity levels in coastal and interior regions.

Konkan and Goa, along with coastal Andhra Pradesh and parts of the Gangetic plains of West Bengal, are likely to experience warm and humid conditions.

High moisture levels in the atmosphere are expected to cause discomfort despite moderate temperatures.

Heatwave pockets persist

Despite widespread rainfall activity across many parts of the country, heatwave conditions are likely to persist in some regions.

Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Odisha and parts of Telangana may continue to experience above-normal daytime temperatures.

Prayagraj in eastern Uttar Pradesh recorded 45 degrees Celsius (°C) on June 17, making it one of the hottest locations in the country.

In contrast, minimum temperatures in parts of Maharashtra dropped to around 20°C, reflecting significant day-night variation.

According to meteorological observations, the southwest monsoon has already reached several central and eastern locations and continues to advance steadily.

The northern boundary of the monsoon currently extends across regions including Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Jharkhand and Bihar.

Favourable atmospheric conditions are expected to support the further advance of the monsoon into remaining parts of eastern India, particularly over Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, Bihar and Odisha, over the next four to five days.

Rainfall activity is expected to increase as the system strengthens.

Public advisory

The IMD has urged people to remain alert during thunderstorms, avoid open fields during lightning activity and stay away from tall structures and trees.

Travel during severe weather should be minimised because of reduced visibility and the risk of accidents.

Farmers have been advised to secure harvested crops and ensure proper drainage in fields to prevent waterlogging.

Spraying fertilisers and pesticides should be avoided during expected rainfall, while livestock should be sheltered in safe, dry areas.

Authorities have also warned fishermen against venturing into the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal because of rough sea conditions and strong winds, which may generate high waves and hazardous marine conditions.

Overall, the coming days are expected to remain volatile, with alternating spells of intense rain, storms and heat across different regions of the country.