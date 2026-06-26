Daily weather tracker: Temperature soars in Northwest India amid hot winds; heavy rain and thunderstorm alerts issued across several states

· Western disturbance and monsoon activity bring thunderstorms, rain, and strong winds across North India, with IMD issuing multiple alerts.

· Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim placed under orange alert for very heavy rainfall causing possible flooding and landslides.

· Eastern Uttar Pradesh and Jharkhand face severe heatwave conditions despite monsoon progress, with rising temperatures and health risks warned.

· Monsoon is advancing into Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Uttarakhand over next three to four days.

· Strong winds over Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal prompt advisory for fishermen to avoid venturing into rough seas.

India is witnessing a sharp contrast in weather conditions as the southwest monsoon continues its gradual advance while intense heat lingers over parts of the northern plains. The combined influence of an active western disturbance and strengthening monsoon currents has prompted the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue widespread alerts for thunderstorms, heavy rainfall, strong winds, and heatwave conditions across several states.

The rapidly changing weather pattern is expected to bring relief to many regions suffering from prolonged heat, even as some areas continue to experience soaring temperatures and dry conditions. Authorities have advised residents, farmers, and fishermen to remain vigilant and follow official weather advisories over the coming days.

Thunderstorms and gusty winds across North India

According to the latest forecast, several parts of north India, including Haryana, Punjab, Delhi, Chandigarh, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand, and western Rajasthan, are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40 to 50 kmph. In parts of eastern Rajasthan, wind speeds may increase further, touching 60 kmph during intense weather activity.

Meteorologists have cautioned that lightning and strong winds could disrupt normal life, damage weak structures, and affect transportation in vulnerable areas.

Heavy rainfall warning for Eastern and Northeastern states

The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, where very heavy rainfall is expected. Rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm could trigger localised flooding, landslides in hilly terrain, and disruptions to road connectivity.