Daily weather tracker: Thunderstorms, rain and lightning threat loom over several states; heavy rains disrupt life in Mumbai

· Southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly, bringing rain, thunderstorms and lightning alerts across more than 18 states nationwide.

· Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in Mumbai, while Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra remain under severe weather warnings.

· Delhi is likely to receive monsoon showers by June-end, offering much-needed relief from scorching summer temperatures.

· IMD has warned of strong winds, lightning and heavy rain in several northern, central and northeastern states.

· Despite expanding monsoon activity, heatwave conditions continue in parts of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha.

After weeks of intense heat and oppressive humidity, millions across India may finally find relief as the southwest monsoon gathers momentum and advances steadily across the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and several other parts of northern India by the end of June, marking a significant shift in weather conditions.

The rapid progress of the monsoon has already transformed the weather pattern in western and central India, where widespread rainfall activity has intensified. While the seasonal rains are expected to ease soaring temperatures, they have also prompted warnings of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning across more than 18 states.

Pre-monsoon activity intensifies in North India

Northern states are witnessing increasing pre-monsoon activity due to the influence of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere. Cloudy skies, isolated showers and thunderstorm activity have been reported in several regions, signaling the approaching monsoon.

The IMD has issued alerts for Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, where strong winds ranging between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour may accompany thunderstorms. Similar conditions are expected in Delhi-NCR, where light rainfall and gusty winds are likely to provide temporary respite from the prevailing heat.