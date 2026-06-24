Daily weather tracker: Thunderstorms, rain and lightning threat loom over several states; heavy rains disrupt life in Mumbai

· Southwest monsoon is advancing rapidly, bringing rain, thunderstorms and lightning alerts across more than 18 states nationwide.
· Heavy rainfall triggered waterlogging in Mumbai, while Konkan, Goa and Maharashtra remain under severe weather warnings.
· Delhi is likely to receive monsoon showers by June-end, offering much-needed relief from scorching summer temperatures.
· IMD has warned of strong winds, lightning and heavy rain in several northern, central and northeastern states.
· Despite expanding monsoon activity, heatwave conditions continue in parts of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh and Vidarbha.
After weeks of intense heat and oppressive humidity, millions across India may finally find relief as the southwest monsoon gathers momentum and advances steadily across the country. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the monsoon is expected to reach Delhi, Punjab, Haryana and several other parts of northern India by the end of June, marking a significant shift in weather conditions.
The rapid progress of the monsoon has already transformed the weather pattern in western and central India, where widespread rainfall activity has intensified. While the seasonal rains are expected to ease soaring temperatures, they have also prompted warnings of heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, strong winds and lightning across more than 18 states.
Northern states are witnessing increasing pre-monsoon activity due to the influence of a western disturbance and cyclonic circulations in the upper atmosphere. Cloudy skies, isolated showers and thunderstorm activity have been reported in several regions, signaling the approaching monsoon.
The IMD has issued alerts for Haryana, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir, and parts of western Uttar Pradesh, where strong winds ranging between 40 and 50 kilometres per hour may accompany thunderstorms. Similar conditions are expected in Delhi-NCR, where light rainfall and gusty winds are likely to provide temporary respite from the prevailing heat.
Temperatures in the national capital are expected to remain between 39°C and 41°C during the day, with minimum temperatures hovering around 24°C to 26°C. However, increased cloud cover and rainfall are expected to bring a noticeable reduction in discomfort levels.
The weather department has issued heavy to very heavy rainfall alerts for multiple states, particularly along the western coast. Konkan and Goa are expected to receive exceptionally heavy rainfall, with some areas placed under red alert due to the possibility of rainfall exceeding 204.5 mm within 24 hours.
The risk of waterlogging, flash floods and disruption to normal life remains high in these regions. Coastal Karnataka and Madhya Maharashtra have also been placed under orange alert, with forecasts indicating rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm in isolated locations.
Further east, heavy rainfall is expected in Odisha, Telangana, West Bengal, Sikkim, Assam and Meghalaya. Parts of interior Karnataka are also likely to experience intense rain spells. Authorities have advised residents in vulnerable areas to remain vigilant and follow local safety advisories.
The monsoon has made a strong entry into Maharashtra, bringing substantial rainfall to Mumbai and surrounding regions. Heavy showers during the night led to waterlogging in several parts of the city, affecting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to commuters.
Low-lying areas witnessed the accumulation of rainwater, while local transport services experienced delays in some pockets. Meteorologists have warned that rainfall activity is likely to continue over the coming days, keeping the risk of urban flooding elevated in parts of the metropolitan region.
Despite the growing influence of the monsoon, heatwave conditions continue to affect parts of Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh and Vidarbha. Residents in these regions have been advised to avoid prolonged exposure to direct sunlight and remain adequately hydrated.
Some districts of Jharkhand may also continue to experience unusually warm nights, adding to the discomfort caused by persistent humidity. However, weather experts believe that advancing monsoon currents will gradually reduce temperatures across much of central and northern India in the coming days.
The timely advancement of the monsoon is expected to provide a significant boost to agricultural activities, particularly the sowing of kharif crops. Farmers across several states have been preparing their fields in anticipation of widespread rainfall, which is essential for crop establishment and water availability.
At the same time, authorities have urged farmers in heavy rainfall zones to ensure proper drainage arrangements and avoid working in open fields during thunderstorms or lightning events.
As the monsoon strengthens its grip across the country, India stands at the threshold of a dramatic seasonal transition. While the rains promise relief from one of the year's most intense heat spells, they also underscore the need for preparedness against flooding, lightning and weather-related disruptions in the days ahead.