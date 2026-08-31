Daily weather tracker: Very heavy rain alert across Odisha, Chhattisgarh and several states as low-pressure system strengthens monsoon activity

Parts of Odisha may also experience lightning and gusty winds during thunderstorms. Orange and red alerts have been issued for different areas, underlining the possibility of disruption to normal life, transport and agricultural activities.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also expected in parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These regions have been placed under an orange alert, with rainfall totals potentially ranging between 115.6 to 204.4 millimetres.

Assam and Meghalaya, eastern Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim, and western Uttar Pradesh are also likely to receive heavy rain, with yellow alerts issued for several areas.

Uttarakhand braces for floods and landslides

Uttarakhand continues to face the consequences of persistent rainfall, with Chamoli and Pithoragarh among the worst-affected districts. More than 70 roads have reportedly been disrupted, creating difficulties for residents and travellers.

On August 31, an orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall is in force in Dehradun, Bageshwar, Chamoli and Nainital. Several other districts, including Tehri, Pauri, Rudraprayag, Pithoragarh, Uttarkashi, Champawat and Udham Singh Nagar, are also expected to experience heavy rain, thunderstorms and lightning.

Rising water levels in rivers and streams have increased the possibility of flash floods and landslides, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas. Residents have been advised to avoid unstable slopes, riverbanks and streams and to follow directions issued by local authorities.

Other Himalayan states also on alert

Himachal Pradesh is witnessing heightened weather activity, with yellow alerts for Kangra, Mandi and Sirmaur. Chamba, Bilaspur, Una and Hamirpur may also receive rainfall, while Shimla and surrounding areas could see intermittent heavy showers accompanied by thunderstorms.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh may also experience light to heavy rainfall as a western disturbance remains active over northern Pakistan and adjoining Jammu areas.

Delhi likely to remain hot and humid

While much of eastern and northern India prepares for rain, Delhi is expected to remain comparatively dry. The capital may see partly cloudy skies, but the probability of significant rainfall is low. Temperatures are likely to range from around 27 degrees Celsius at night to nearly 37 degrees Celsius during the day, with southwesterly winds reaching 20 to 25 kilometres per hour.

Above-normal temperatures recorded despite widespread rain

Despite widespread rainfall, several parts of India continued to record temperatures above normal. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya saw maximum temperatures more than 5.1°C above normal, while Assam and Meghalaya also recorded significantly higher-than-normal minimum temperatures.

Night temperatures remained above normal in parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, eastern and western Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh, western Madhya Pradesh and Saurashtra-Kutch.