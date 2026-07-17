Daily weather tracker: Very heavy rain forecast for Eastern and Northeastern India; hill states advised to remain alert for next six days

The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These regions may receive rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. A yellow alert has been issued for these states, advising residents to remain cautious and stay updated with local weather conditions.

Mountain states face six-day weather risk

Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to experience unsettled weather for the next six days. The combined influence of the western disturbance and monsoon systems may bring heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.

Authorities have warned of possible landslides, sudden flooding and falling rocks in vulnerable mountain areas. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow local safety instructions during periods of severe weather.

Delhi sees clouds but limited rain prospects

Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed cloudy skies and isolated light showers on Friday morning. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy conditions and occasional thunderstorms, but significant rainfall remains unlikely due to insufficient moisture availability.

Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain high, with maximum levels around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius. Humid conditions are likely to continue, causing discomfort despite brief relief from showers.

Heat concerns continue in Southern and Northern areas

While monsoon rains dominate several regions, some parts of the country are facing unusually high temperatures. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience heatwave conditions, with authorities advising residents to avoid prolonged exposure to afternoon heat and remain hydrated.

Warm and humid weather is also expected in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and surrounding areas. Such conditions may increase discomfort due to high humidity and elevated daytime temperatures.