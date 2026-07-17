Daily weather tracker: Very heavy rain forecast for Eastern and Northeastern India; hill states advised to remain alert for next six days

Heavy rainfall likely across Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and northeastern states as monsoon systems remain active, prompting yellow alerts and cautionary measures.
Weather department predicts intense showers in Himalayan regions, with Uttarakhand and other hill states facing risks of landslides and flash floods.
Delhi experiences cloudy skies and humidity as limited rainfall prospects continue due to insufficient moisture, keeping temperatures unusually high.
Tamil Nadu faces heatwave concerns while several northern and eastern states prepare for thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds during monsoon activity.
Farmers advised to ensure drainage, protect crops and livestock as heavy rains threaten agricultural areas across multiple states during ongoing weather disturbances.
A weakening low-pressure area over north Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal has reduced in strength but continues to influence weather patterns across eastern and central India. According to the India Meteorological Department, the system was located near the same region early Friday, July 17, 2026, and is expected to gradually weaken further during the next 24 hours.
Despite weakening, the system’s impact will maintain active rainfall conditions in several states. A trough extending from the system through Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, Madhya Maharashtra and south Gujarat to the east-central Arabian Sea is likely to trigger thunderstorms and heavy rainfall in affected areas.
The monsoon trough continues to remain active, stretching across Jammu, Bareilly, Basti, Daltonganj, Odisha, Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal before moving towards the northeastern Bay of Bengal. This weather pattern, combined with atmospheric disturbances, is expected to keep rainfall activity alive in many parts of the country.
The northeastern states are likely to witness the most intense conditions. Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya and Odisha have been placed under an orange alert for very heavy rainfall, with some areas likely to receive between 115.6 and 204.4 millimetres of rain.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall in isolated areas of Bihar, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh, eastern Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, West Bengal, Sikkim, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. These regions may receive rainfall ranging between 64.5 mm and 115.5 mm. A yellow alert has been issued for these states, advising residents to remain cautious and stay updated with local weather conditions.
Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are expected to experience unsettled weather for the next six days. The combined influence of the western disturbance and monsoon systems may bring heavy showers, thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 40 to 60 kilometres per hour.
Authorities have warned of possible landslides, sudden flooding and falling rocks in vulnerable mountain areas. People have been advised to avoid unnecessary travel and follow local safety instructions during periods of severe weather.
Delhi and the National Capital Region witnessed cloudy skies and isolated light showers on Friday morning. The weather department has predicted partly cloudy conditions and occasional thunderstorms, but significant rainfall remains unlikely due to insufficient moisture availability.
Temperatures in the capital are expected to remain high, with maximum levels around 38 to 39 degrees Celsius and minimum temperatures between 28 and 29 degrees Celsius. Humid conditions are likely to continue, causing discomfort despite brief relief from showers.
While monsoon rains dominate several regions, some parts of the country are facing unusually high temperatures. Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may experience heatwave conditions, with authorities advising residents to avoid prolonged exposure to afternoon heat and remain hydrated.
Warm and humid weather is also expected in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Andhra Pradesh and surrounding areas. Such conditions may increase discomfort due to high humidity and elevated daytime temperatures.
The weather department has advised farmers in rain-affected regions to ensure proper drainage in fields and postpone pesticide or fertilizer applications during wet conditions. Farmers growing banana, papaya and other tall crops should provide support to reduce damage from strong winds.
Livestock owners have been advised to keep animals in safe, dry shelters and maintain adequate supplies of clean water and fodder. Farmers in hilly areas have also been urged to remain alert to changing weather conditions and avoid locations vulnerable to landslides.
Meanwhile, rough sea conditions are expected over parts of the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal. Fishermen have been advised to avoid affected waters as strong winds may reach speeds of up to 65 kilometres per hour in some areas.
The meteorological department has urged citizens to remain cautious during thunderstorms and heavy rainfall events. People should avoid standing near trees, electric poles and open areas during lightning activity. Drivers have also been advised to exercise caution on waterlogged roads and maintain safe speeds.
Although the low-pressure system is weakening, its influence will continue to bring rainfall across several states. Authorities are monitoring the situation closely, while residents are advised to follow official weather updates and take necessary precautions to stay safe during the ongoing monsoon spell.