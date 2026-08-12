Daily weather tracker: Very heavy rain in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Odisha; rain alert issued for several other states

Summary
Heavy rain expected across Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra, and Odisha as low-pressure systems strengthen monsoon activity today, bringing thunderstorms locally.
Delhi-NCR may see cloudy skies, light drizzle, and winds reaching 20 kilometres per hour, offering slight relief from humidity today.
Orange alert has been issued for eastern Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra, and Odisha for very heavy rainfall today.
Farmers in affected areas should ensure proper drainage, protect crops, secure equipment, and move livestock to safer shelters during storms.
Strong winds and lightning may affect several states, including northeastern regions and parts of southern India, prompting residents to remain cautious.
Several parts of India are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as two low-pressure systems, one over the Bay of Bengal and another over central India, strengthen monsoon activity across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department has warned of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states on Wednesday, August 12.
The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to become more active during the next 48 hours and move towards the northwest. At the same time, another low-pressure system over central India is influencing weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and neighbouring regions. The monsoon trough is also active, extending through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, central India and the Bay of Bengal system.
Eastern Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Odisha are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for these areas, where rainfall could reach between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.
Several other states are also likely to experience heavy showers. A yellow alert has been issued for the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Konkan and Goa, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, Punjab, Uttarakhand and western Madhya Pradesh.
Weather conditions are expected to remain particularly active over Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan. The low-pressure area that developed over eastern Rajasthan and adjoining regions has shifted towards northwestern Madhya Pradesh and nearby areas. Its associated cyclonic circulation extends up to around 5.8 kilometres above sea level.
These systems are expected to trigger widespread rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Authorities have advised residents to remain alert, particularly in areas vulnerable to waterlogging, strong winds and lightning.
Delhi-NCR is likely to see partly cloudy skies and intermittent movement of clouds throughout Wednesday. Some areas may receive light rain or drizzle, accompanied by winds blowing at around 15 to 20 kilometres per hour.
The maximum temperature in Delhi is expected to remain around 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum may hover near 25 degrees Celsius. Although showers could provide temporary relief from the heat, high humidity may continue to make conditions uncomfortable.
The capital also received light rain in several areas on Tuesday, with Safdarjung recording around 4 mm of rainfall.
Thunderstorms and lightning are likely across parts of northeastern India, while Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Telangana and Tamil Nadu may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands could witness winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour during thunderstorms. Gusty winds of 30 to 50 kilometres per hour are possible in several other regions.
Residents have been advised to avoid open areas, trees and electricity poles during thunderstorms. Drivers should reduce speed and avoid waterlogged roads.
The continuing rainfall also requires farmers to take preventive measures. Adequate drainage should be maintained in fields to prevent waterlogging, while irrigation, fertiliser application and spraying of agricultural chemicals may be postponed during periods of intense rain.
Harvested crops, animal feed and farm equipment should be moved to safer locations. Farmers in windy areas should provide support to banana plants, vegetables and other vulnerable crops. Livestock should also be moved indoors or to protected shelters.
Recent rainfall has already been substantial in several areas. Guna in western Madhya Pradesh recorded about 120 mm, while Bhopal received around 70 mm. Mumbai's Santacruz recorded nearly 80 mm and Madurai received around 60 mm.
With the Bay of Bengal system expected to strengthen and the monsoon trough remaining active, rainfall is likely to continue across several parts of India in the coming days. Authorities and residents are advised to closely monitor local weather warnings and take necessary precautions as monsoon conditions remain vigorous.