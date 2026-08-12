Daily weather tracker: Very heavy rain in Rajasthan, West Bengal, Maharashtra and Odisha; rain alert issued for several other states

Several parts of India are bracing for heavy to very heavy rainfall as two low-pressure systems, one over the Bay of Bengal and another over central India, strengthen monsoon activity across large parts of the country. The India Meteorological Department has warned of intense rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several states on Wednesday, August 12.

The low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is expected to become more active during the next 48 hours and move towards the northwest. At the same time, another low-pressure system over central India is influencing weather conditions across Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and neighbouring regions. The monsoon trough is also active, extending through Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, central India and the Bay of Bengal system.

Heavy rainfall warning in four states

Eastern Rajasthan, Gangetic West Bengal, Madhya Maharashtra and Odisha are expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall. An orange alert has been issued for these areas, where rainfall could reach between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm.