Temperatures fall below freezing in Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, with water bodies beginning to freeze.
Uttarakhand braces for colder conditions and frost.
Dense fog forecast across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh.
Parts of eastern Rajasthan could experience cold wave-like conditions.
Heavy rain and thunderstorms forecast across southern India.
Temperatures have dropped below freezing across parts of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, causing water bodies in higher-altitude areas to begin freezing, while dense fog is forecast across the northern plains.
The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin issued on 27 November 2026, attributed falling night temperatures across north-western India to the departure of a western disturbance.
Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across parts of southern India.
Shopian recorded Kashmir Valley's lowest minimum temperature at -4.4°C, while Srinagar recorded -1.9°C for the second consecutive night.
In Himachal Pradesh, Tabo recorded a minimum temperature of -4.2°C, with freezing conditions beginning to affect water bodies in higher-altitude areas.
The IMD has forecast colder conditions across Uttarakhand on 27 and 28 November, with frost likely at isolated locations in both the hills and plains, potentially affecting crops.
No significant rainfall is forecast in the state until early December.
Delhi and its surrounding areas are expected to experience foggy mornings and largely clear skies during the day. The capital is forecast to record a minimum temperature of around 10°C and a maximum of 27°C on Friday.
Dense fog is likely across Punjab, Haryana and Chandigarh, potentially disrupting road and rail travel. Parts of eastern and western Uttar Pradesh may also experience fog on 27 and 28 November.
Parts of eastern Rajasthan could experience cold wave-like conditions on November 27 and 28.
Sikar recorded a minimum temperature of 5°C on November 26, making it one of the coldest locations in India's plains.
Minimum temperatures were also considerably below normal across parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Jharkhand, Rajasthan and Gujarat's Saurashtra and Kutch regions.
The IMD has forecast isolated heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm across Kerala, Mahe, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 30-40 km/h are likely across parts of Andhra Pradesh, Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
Strong surface winds are also forecast at isolated locations in Andhra Pradesh.
Several cyclonic circulations over Gujarat, Rajasthan and Gangetic West Bengal, along with a trough extending from the east-central Arabian Sea towards coastal Karnataka, are influencing weather conditions across the country.
The IMD has also indicated that a fresh upper-air cyclonic circulation could develop over the south Andaman Sea around November 29.