Temperatures have dropped below freezing across parts of Kashmir and Himachal Pradesh, causing water bodies in higher-altitude areas to begin freezing, while dense fog is forecast across the northern plains.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD), in its bulletin issued on 27 November 2026, attributed falling night temperatures across north-western India to the departure of a western disturbance.

Meanwhile, isolated heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds are forecast across parts of southern India.