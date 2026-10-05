Daily weather tracker: Weather set to shift across North India as rain brings relief

Weather conditions across North India are expected to undergo a gradual shift over the coming days, with rainfall likely to bring some relief from the persistent heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin issued on October 5, the southwest monsoon has nearly withdrawn from large parts of northern India, but changing atmospheric conditions are expected to trigger rain in several states between October 6 and 10.

In Delhi-NCR, however, the immediate possibility of significant rainfall remains low. The national capital is likely to remain warm and humid during the day, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. Morning and evening temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable at around 24 degrees Celsius. While no dramatic change is forecast for Delhi in the next 24 hours, rainfall in neighbouring states could gradually influence temperatures in the region.

Rain likely across several Northern states

The weather department has forecast rainfall in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh between October 6 and 10. Eastern Uttar Pradesh could also experience rain from October 5 to 10. The expected showers may bring a gradual decline in daytime temperatures, although they are not expected to mark the beginning of a prolonged spell of widespread rain over Delhi and adjoining areas.

The changing weather pattern is typical of the transition period between the monsoon and the post-monsoon season. While the monsoon has begun retreating, local weather systems can continue to generate rainfall in different parts of the country.

Hills to witness rain and strong winds

The Himalayan region is also likely to see a noticeable change in weather. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain between October 5 and 10. Some parts of Himachal Pradesh could also experience strong winds, with speeds potentially reaching 60 kilometres per hour.

Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive rainfall on October 6 to 8 and again on October 10. Rain and snowfall at higher elevations could contribute to a further fall in temperatures across the mountainous areas. The cooling trend could subsequently influence weather conditions over the adjoining plains.

Heavy rain forecast in Southern India

While the north prepares for a seasonal transition, southern India continues to experience active weather conditions. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.