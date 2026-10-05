Daily weather tracker: Weather set to shift across North India as rain brings relief

Summary
North India Weather Shift: Rain is expected across several states from October 6, bringing cooler conditions after days of persistent heat and humidity.
Delhi-NCR Outlook: Delhi remains warm and humid, with temperatures touching 35°C, while significant rainfall is unlikely during the next 24 hours.
Hills Brace for Rain: Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand may receive rain and strong winds, while temperatures could fall across higher Himalayan regions.
Southern India Alert: Heavy rain is forecast across Kerala, coastal Karnataka and Tamil Nadu, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong gusty winds.
Monsoon Withdrawal: The southwest monsoon continues retreating, with Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka likely to witness further withdrawal soon.
Weather conditions across North India are expected to undergo a gradual shift over the coming days, with rainfall likely to bring some relief from the persistent heat and humidity. According to the India Meteorological Department’s bulletin issued on October 5, the southwest monsoon has nearly withdrawn from large parts of northern India, but changing atmospheric conditions are expected to trigger rain in several states between October 6 and 10.
In Delhi-NCR, however, the immediate possibility of significant rainfall remains low. The national capital is likely to remain warm and humid during the day, with temperatures hovering around 35 degrees Celsius. Morning and evening temperatures are expected to remain relatively comfortable at around 24 degrees Celsius. While no dramatic change is forecast for Delhi in the next 24 hours, rainfall in neighbouring states could gradually influence temperatures in the region.
The weather department has forecast rainfall in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Punjab and western Uttar Pradesh between October 6 and 10. Eastern Uttar Pradesh could also experience rain from October 5 to 10. The expected showers may bring a gradual decline in daytime temperatures, although they are not expected to mark the beginning of a prolonged spell of widespread rain over Delhi and adjoining areas.
The changing weather pattern is typical of the transition period between the monsoon and the post-monsoon season. While the monsoon has begun retreating, local weather systems can continue to generate rainfall in different parts of the country.
The Himalayan region is also likely to see a noticeable change in weather. Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand are expected to receive rain between October 5 and 10. Some parts of Himachal Pradesh could also experience strong winds, with speeds potentially reaching 60 kilometres per hour.
Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh are likely to receive rainfall on October 6 to 8 and again on October 10. Rain and snowfall at higher elevations could contribute to a further fall in temperatures across the mountainous areas. The cooling trend could subsequently influence weather conditions over the adjoining plains.
While the north prepares for a seasonal transition, southern India continues to experience active weather conditions. Heavy rainfall has been forecast over coastal Karnataka, Kerala and Mahe, south interior Karnataka, and parts of Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal.
The weather department has issued a yellow alert for several areas, where rainfall between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres is possible. Kerala, Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry may also witness thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour. Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Uttarakhand could similarly experience thunderstorms and gusty winds.
The southwest monsoon is steadily withdrawing from different parts of the country. Conditions are becoming favourable for its retreat from most parts of Maharashtra’s Marathwada and Vidarbha regions, as well as parts of Chhattisgarh, Telangana and north interior Karnataka during the next two to three days.
The withdrawal is expected to bring clearer skies to many areas, although isolated rainfall may continue under the influence of local weather systems.
Despite the broader cooling trend, unusually high temperatures continue in several regions. On October 4, Pilani in Rajasthan recorded the country’s highest maximum temperature at 41 degrees Celsius. Minimum temperatures also remained significantly above normal in parts of Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Himachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Sikkim.
Meanwhile, the weather department has warned of continued hot and humid conditions in parts of Konkan and Goa.
Several locations received substantial rainfall during the previous 24 hours. Kozhikode in Kerala recorded the highest rainfall at 90 millimetres, while Mangaluru in coastal Karnataka and Pasighat in Arunachal Pradesh received 60 millimetres each. Barapani and Shillong in Assam and Meghalaya recorded around 40 millimetres.
With rain, strong winds and lightning expected in several regions, authorities have advised farmers to monitor standing crops, ensure proper drainage and harvest mature produce wherever possible. Residents are advised to avoid open areas during thunderstorms and stay away from trees, electricity poles and weak structures. Travellers heading to the hills should also check weather warnings before beginning their journey.