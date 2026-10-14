Daily weather tracker: Weather takes a dramatic turn across India as storms, hailstorms and heavy rain threaten several states

India is witnessing a significant shift in weather conditions, with thunderstorms, hailstorms and heavy rainfall threatening several northern states, while parts of southern India prepare for the onset of the northeast monsoon.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast issued on October 14, 2026, changing atmospheric conditions could disrupt daily life, damage crops and pose risks to infrastructure. Meanwhile, unusually high temperatures and rising humidity are expected to continue in several regions, adding to public discomfort.

Western disturbances raise storm risks in North India

Northern India is likely to experience unsettled weather under the influence of active atmospheric systems, including western disturbances and cyclonic circulations. A cyclonic circulation associated with a western disturbance is present over northwestern Uttar Pradesh, while another system is active over northern Pakistan and adjoining Jammu, accompanied by a trough.

These systems could trigger thunderstorms, lightning, hailstorms and strong winds across Jammu and Kashmir, Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi and parts of western Rajasthan on Wednesday.

Heavy rainfall is also possible in parts of Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining mountainous areas. The IMD has indicated the possibility of rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 155.5 mm in affected areas, warranting caution over potential waterlogging, landslides and transport disruptions.

Winds reaching speeds of 40–50 kilometres per hour are expected in parts of Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab and Jammu and Kashmir. Thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds may also affect parts of Rajasthan, increasing the risk of fallen branches, damaged power lines and disruption to outdoor activities.

Northeast monsoon approaches Southern India

While northern states brace for stormy conditions, southern India is preparing for another important seasonal transition. The southwest monsoon continues its withdrawal from the country, with conditions expected to become favourable for its retreat from the remaining areas over the next two days.

At the same time, the northeast monsoon is likely to begin over southern peninsular India, marking a crucial period for rainfall-dependent agriculture and water resources.

Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal may receive heavy rainfall on October 14, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning. Kerala, Mahe and parts of south interior Karnataka could also experience thunderstorms and lightning.

Parts of Andhra Pradesh and Odisha may witness thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 30–40 kilometres per hour. Strong surface winds could create additional difficulties in affected areas. Residents are advised to avoid exposed locations and remain cautious around temporary structures during severe weather.

Heat and humidity persist despite changing weather

Rainfall and thunderstorms will not bring immediate relief everywhere. Several regions continue to experience temperatures significantly above seasonal averages.

Coastal Karnataka has recorded maximum temperatures more than 5.1 degrees Celsius above normal. Similar departures have been reported in parts of Assam and Meghalaya, Konkan and Goa, Vidarbha, Telangana and Kerala.

Hot and humid conditions are likely to cause discomfort, particularly along the Karnataka coast and in Konkan and Goa. The combination of elevated temperatures and humidity could make outdoor activities challenging.

According to the reported observations for October 13, Deesa in Gujarat recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 39.8 degrees Celsius. Mandi in Himachal Pradesh recorded a minimum temperature of 15.2 degrees Celsius, the lowest reported among the plains stations.

Farmers urged to take preventive measures

The changing weather presents particular challenges for farmers, with strong winds, hailstorms and heavy rainfall threatening standing crops, orchards and harvested produce. Banana and papaya plants are especially vulnerable to damage from powerful winds and hail.

Farmers in Jammu and Kashmir have been advised to maintain proper drainage in fields, harvest mature crops during favourable weather and move harvested produce to safe storage locations.

In Tamil Nadu, adequate drainage arrangements should be maintained in paddy, cotton, maize, groundnut and vegetable fields to prevent waterlogging. Farmers should also secure vulnerable crops and monitor local weather advisories before undertaking agricultural operations.

Public safety remains a priority

Strong winds may uproot trees, break branches and damage electricity and communication lines. Hailstorms and heavy rainfall could also affect orchards, weak buildings and temporary shelters.

People should stay indoors during thunderstorms, avoid standing beneath trees or near electricity poles, and keep away from open fields during lightning. Residents should follow official weather alerts and exercise caution while travelling through vulnerable areas.

With northern India facing storm threats and southern regions approaching a new monsoon phase, timely precautions will be essential to protect lives, livelihoods and crops. Close monitoring of official forecasts can help communities prepare for rapidly changing conditions.