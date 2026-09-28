Daily weather tracker: Weather takes a turn across Delhi-NCR as heavy rain forecast in several states

Summary
Delhi-NCR receives welcome relief as rain and cooler winds lower temperatures, bringing pleasant weather after days of lingering September heat.
Monsoon withdrawal continues across northern India, with rainfall activity gradually declining over Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
Heavy rainfall is expected in Uttarakhand, South Interior Karnataka and Andaman-Nicobar Islands, prompting weather alerts from the meteorological department.
Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds are likely across several states, including Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
A developing depression over the Andaman Sea could intensify weather activity, prompting fishermen to avoid venturing into rough sea conditions.
The weather across Delhi-NCR has taken a noticeable turn in the final days of September, with recent showers, falling temperatures and cool winds providing welcome relief from the lingering heat. After light rain in several parts of the national capital, temperatures dropped, making the weather considerably more pleasant for residents.
On September 27, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, a fall of 2.2 degrees from the previous reading. It was reportedly the lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001 and was 2.9 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature also fell by 1.4 degrees to 30.6 degrees Celsius, remaining 3.7 degrees below the seasonal average.
On Monday morning, cool winds continued to sweep across several parts of the National Capital Region. According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the morning of September 28, Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 23 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions are expected, although brief spells of sunshine may occur during the day.
The southwest monsoon is continuing its gradual withdrawal from northern and western parts of the country. The retreating monsoon line is currently passing through parts of Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.
The withdrawal is expected to bring a gradual decline in rainfall activity over several parts of north India in the coming days. However, local weather systems may continue to trigger isolated showers, thunderstorms and gusty winds in some areas.
A well-marked low-pressure area over northern Madhya Pradesh and adjoining regions has weakened into a low-pressure area, according to the latest weather update. Its influence may continue to affect Uttar Pradesh and neighbouring areas, resulting in changing weather conditions.
A western disturbance is also active in the upper levels of the atmosphere and could have some influence on weather conditions over northwestern India.
Weather activity is also intensifying over the Bay of Bengal. A low-pressure area that developed near the southern Myanmar coast has moved towards the North Andaman Sea and adjoining coastal Myanmar. The system is expected to intensify into a depression within the next 24 hours.
The system may subsequently move north-northwestwards towards the coastal areas of Myanmar and Bangladesh before progressing towards the northeastern Bay of Bengal. Its development could bring heavy rain, strong winds and thunderstorms to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands and adjoining sea areas.
In view of the deteriorating marine conditions, fishermen have been advised to avoid venturing into the sea.
The IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, South Interior Karnataka and Uttarakhand. A yellow alert has been issued for these areas, where rainfall between 64.5 to 115.5 millimetres could occur.
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands may also experience thunderstorms accompanied by strong winds reaching 50 to 60 kilometres per hour. Gusty winds of 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, along with thunderstorms and lightning, are possible over Assam and Meghalaya, Himachal Pradesh, several northeastern states, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu and Puducherry.
Parts of Andhra Pradesh, Bihar, Madhya Maharashtra, Marathwada, Odisha and Telangana may also witness thunderstorms accompanied by winds of 30 to 40 kilometres per hour.
Despite the cooler conditions in Delhi, significant temperature variations persist across the country. On September 27, Phalodi in Rajasthan recorded the highest maximum temperature at 40.2 degrees Celsius. In contrast, Delhi-Ridge recorded a minimum temperature of 16.8 degrees Celsius, among the lowest recorded in the plains.
The changing weather has prompted authorities and residents to remain alert, particularly in areas expecting heavy rain and thunderstorms.
Farmers have been advised to ensure proper drainage in fields, protect harvested crops and avoid agricultural work during periods of heavy rain and strong winds. Residents should exercise caution while driving on wet and slippery roads.
During thunderstorms and lightning, people should stay indoors whenever possible and avoid open fields, isolated trees and electricity poles. With the monsoon retreat underway but several weather systems still active, the coming days are expected to bring continued fluctuations in rainfall, wind and temperature across different parts of the country.