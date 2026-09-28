Daily weather tracker: Weather takes a turn across Delhi-NCR as heavy rain forecast in several states

The weather across Delhi-NCR has taken a noticeable turn in the final days of September, with recent showers, falling temperatures and cool winds providing welcome relief from the lingering heat. After light rain in several parts of the national capital, temperatures dropped, making the weather considerably more pleasant for residents.

On September 27, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 21 degrees Celsius, a fall of 2.2 degrees from the previous reading. It was reportedly the lowest minimum temperature recorded in September since 2001 and was 2.9 degrees below normal. The maximum temperature also fell by 1.4 degrees to 30.6 degrees Celsius, remaining 3.7 degrees below the seasonal average.

On Monday morning, cool winds continued to sweep across several parts of the National Capital Region. According to the forecast issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on the morning of September 28, Delhi is likely to record a maximum temperature of around 33 degrees Celsius and a minimum of about 23 degrees Celsius. Cloudy conditions are expected, although brief spells of sunshine may occur during the day.

Southwest monsoon continues its retreat

The southwest monsoon is continuing its gradual withdrawal from northern and western parts of the country. The retreating monsoon line is currently passing through parts of Punjab, Haryana, western Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Gujarat.