Daily weather tracker: Weather takes a turn; snowfall in higher Himalayas, heavy rain alerts across several states

Winds from the southeast are likely to blow at speeds of 10 to 15 kilometres per hour during the day. Residents can expect sunshine interspersed with cloud cover, although temperatures are likely to remain relatively warm during the afternoon.

Uttarakhand faces heavy rainfall and snowfall threat

The weather has begun changing significantly across Uttarakhand, where snowfall was reported in higher-altitude areas on October 8. Snow covered elevated peaks near Hemkund Sahib and in Pithoragarh district, while rainfall affected lower elevations, bringing temperatures down and increasing the chill.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for heavy rainfall in parts of the state between October 9 and 14, particularly in districts such as Pithoragarh, Chamoli and Rudraprayag. Areas situated at elevations of around 4,000 metres or above may receive snowfall, while wind speeds in some districts could reach 40–50 kilometres per hour.

Meanwhile, traffic movement on the Badrinath Highway has reportedly been disrupted near Pagal Nala following rainfall. Vehicles have been stranded on both sides as efforts continue to restore access. Travellers have been advised to remain cautious and monitor road conditions before beginning their journeys.

Himachal Pradesh and Jammu-Kashmir on alert

Himachal Pradesh is also expected to experience unsettled weather. Chamba, Kangra, Kullu, Mandi and Lahaul-Spiti may receive light to moderate rainfall on October 9, while higher mountain areas could witness snowfall. Other districts may experience cloudy skies and isolated thundershowers.

In Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh, rainfall is forecast in several areas on October 9 and 10, as well as October 13 and 14. Higher elevations may receive snowfall, accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning in vulnerable locations.

Districts including Doda, Pulwama, Anantnag, Poonch and Srinagar may experience rainfall. Travellers, particularly those using mountain roads, should exercise caution because adverse weather can disrupt transport and reduce visibility.

Heavy rainfall warning for southern states

Southern India is expected to experience intensified rainfall activity. The IMD has issued yellow alerts for parts of Kerala-Mahe, south interior Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Rainfall in affected areas could range between 64.5 and 115.5 millimetres.

Thunderstorms accompanied by gusty winds of 40–50 kilometres per hour are possible in parts of Bihar, Kerala-Mahe, Lakshadweep, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. Andhra Pradesh, eastern Madhya Pradesh, Jharkhand, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim may also experience lightning and winds reaching 30–40 kilometres per hour.

Several northeastern states, including Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura, are also under a lightning warning. Andhra Pradesh may experience strong surface winds, while humid conditions are likely to persist in parts of Konkan and Goa.

Temperatures remain elevated in some regions

Despite the changing weather, heat continues to affect parts of the country. Maximum temperatures in Vidarbha were recorded more than five degrees above normal, while parts of Konkan-Goa, Madhya Maharashtra, Telangana and Rayalaseema also experienced above-normal temperatures.

On October 8, Pilani in Rajasthan recorded the country's highest maximum temperature at 39.7 degrees Celsius. Haflong in Assam recorded a minimum temperature of 15 degrees Celsius among the plains stations cited in the report.

Monsoon withdrawal continues

The southwest monsoon continues its retreat, with the withdrawal line extending through locations including Supaul, Ranchi, Sundargarh, Hyderabad, Belagavi and Panaji. Conditions are becoming favourable for further withdrawal from parts of eastern India, northern peninsular India and the Northeast over the next three to four days.

With heavy rain, snowfall, lightning and strong winds expected across several regions, residents are advised to follow official weather updates. Extra caution is essential in mountainous areas, where rainfall and snowfall can quickly disrupt road connectivity and travel plans.