Climate Change

Delhi cools a bit. But will the monsoon keep its date with the city?

The southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by July 3 or 4, the India Meteorological Department said on July 1
Delhi cools a bit. But will the monsoon keep its date with the city?
July began with slightly cooler temperatures in the national capital.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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People enjoy an evening stroll at India Gate as overcast skies and a dip in temperatures offer welcome relief from the intense summer heat in the national capital.  

Delhi cools a bit. But will the monsoon keep its date with the city?
The monsoon is expected to hit Delhi on July 3 or 4.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by July 3 or 4, the India Meteorological Department said July 1. 

Delhi cools a bit. But will the monsoon keep its date with the city?
It will bring relief to the city that witnessed record heat in June, especially its last days.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The last week of June saw Delhi experiencing sizzling heat. On June 30, the highest ‘feels-like’ temperature was recorded in the national capital, where the index spiked to 53.4°C at 5:30 pm, despite the actual temperature being 37.6°C, according to IMD sources quoted by Times of India.

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