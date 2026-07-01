Delhi cools a bit. But will the monsoon keep its date with the city?

People enjoy an evening stroll at India Gate as overcast skies and a dip in temperatures offer welcome relief from the intense summer heat in the national capital.
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon is expected to reach Delhi by July 3 or 4, the India Meteorological Department said July 1.
The last week of June saw Delhi experiencing sizzling heat. On June 30, the highest ‘feels-like’ temperature was recorded in the national capital, where the index spiked to 53.4°C at 5:30 pm, despite the actual temperature being 37.6°C, according to IMD sources quoted by Times of India.