Delhi cools itself as summer picks up

Rows of desert coolers line a roadside market in Old Delhi as residents prepare for another intense spell of heat across the National Capital Region.
Desert coolers offer energy-efficient, eco-friendly cooling ideal for hot, dry climates by humidifying air. They usually cost ~90 per cent less to run than air conditioners.
While the month of May has so far alternated between cool and hot weather, heat wave-like conditions and “loo” winds may intensify next week in Delhi-NCR, with temperatures touching 42°C, according to weather forecasters.
And with a ‘Super El Nino’ on the way, Delhiites will need all the cooling they can afford.