Climate Change

Delhi cools itself as summer picks up

Desert coolers, ideally suited for Delhi’s dry heat, are selling like hot cakes
Delhi cools itself as summer picks up
Sales of desert coolers are picking up in Delhi and the National Capital Region.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Rows of desert coolers line a roadside market in Old Delhi as residents prepare for another intense spell of heat across the National Capital Region. 

Delhi cools itself as summer picks up
The desert cooler is ideal for Delhi and mostly much cheaper than air conditioners.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Desert coolers offer energy-efficient, eco-friendly cooling ideal for hot, dry climates by humidifying air. They usually cost ~90 per cent less to run than air conditioners.

Delhi cools itself as summer picks up
With a ‘Super El Nino’ on the way, Delhiites will need all the cooling they can afford.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

While the month of May has so far alternated between cool and hot weather, heat wave-like conditions and “loo” winds may intensify next week in Delhi-NCR, with temperatures touching 42°C, according to weather forecasters.

And with a ‘Super El Nino’ on the way, Delhiites will need all the cooling they can afford.

Delhi-NCR
Air Conditioners
heat
Delhi heat
Desert coolers
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