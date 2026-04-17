Delhi sizzles as summer finally arrives

Temperatures in the national capital crossed 40 degrees Celsius this week, with the city likely to record 42 degrees Celsius on April 17, according to the India Meteorological Department.
India will witness a very hot summer this year, with the El Nino climatic phenomenon setting in.
The projected ‘super’ El Niño in 2026-27 is expected to bring severe heatwaves, reduced rainfall, and potential drought to India.
Meanwhile, as the mercury crossed 40 degrees in Delhi, everyday routines continued under extreme weather, reflecting increasing climate stress.