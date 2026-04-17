Climate Change

Delhi sizzles as summer finally arrives

Temperatures have crossed 40 degrees Celsius in the national capital this week
Delhi sizzles as summer finally arrives
Temperatures in Delhi crossed 40 degrees Celsius this weekend as summer finally takes hold of North India.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Temperatures in the national capital crossed 40 degrees Celsius this week, with the city likely to record 42 degrees Celsius on April 17, according to the India Meteorological Department.

Delhi sizzles as summer finally arrives
India will witness a very hot summer this year, with a ‘super’ El Niño projected.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

India will witness a very hot summer this year, with the El Nino climatic phenomenon setting in.

The projected ‘super’ El Niño in 2026-27 is expected to bring severe heatwaves, reduced rainfall, and potential drought to India.

Delhi sizzles as summer finally arrives
Meanwhile, everyday routines continue in the extreme weather as Delhi bakes in the heat.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Meanwhile, as the mercury crossed 40 degrees in Delhi, everyday routines continued under extreme weather, reflecting increasing climate stress. 

Delhi
El Nino
North India
heat
Super El Nino

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