Climate Change

Delhi wakes up to rainy morning on Spring Equinox 2026

In today’s time of changing climate, the distinction between seasons is largely starting to blur
Delhi wakes up to rainy morning on Spring Equinox 2026
It rained on Delhi on the day of the Spring Equinox 2026.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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Delhi woke up on Spring Equinox 2026 to light rain, mild thunderstorms and winds. It was a welcome change for the metropolis to experience a winter-like chill after a spell of intense heat in late February and early March.

Delhi wakes up to rainy morning on Spring Equinox 2026
The rain is a welcome change after a spell of heat in early March.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

According to media reports, March 2026 is also the wettest in three years, with an average rainfall of 9.4 millimetres recorded.

Delhi wakes up to rainy morning on Spring Equinox 2026
While it rained on the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere, the distinction between seasons is largely starting to blur in today’s time of changing climate.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

The rainy spell occurred on the day of the spring equinox or the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. However, in today’s time of changing climate, the distinction between seasons is largely starting to blur.

Delhi
Winter
spring
Rains
Spring Equinox 2026

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