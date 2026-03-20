Delhi wakes up to rainy morning on Spring Equinox 2026

Delhi woke up on Spring Equinox 2026 to light rain, mild thunderstorms and winds. It was a welcome change for the metropolis to experience a winter-like chill after a spell of intense heat in late February and early March.
According to media reports, March 2026 is also the wettest in three years, with an average rainfall of 9.4 millimetres recorded.
The rainy spell occurred on the day of the spring equinox or the first day of spring in the northern hemisphere. However, in today’s time of changing climate, the distinction between seasons is largely starting to blur.