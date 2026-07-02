Climate Change

Delhi welcomes Monsoon 2026

After days of searing heat, the national capital finally welcomed the first cooling rain on July 2
Delhi welcomes Monsoon 2026
Delhi and the National Capital Region finally welcomed the southwest monsoon on July 2.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE
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The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 2, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year’s onset of the monsoon in the national capital is five days after its normal onset date of June 27.

Delhi welcomes Monsoon 2026
This is the first time since 2021 that the monsoon has reached Delhi in July.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

According to IMD, it is for the first time since 2021 that the monsoon has arrived in Delhi in July.

Delhi welcomes Monsoon 2026
The national capital witnessed thunderstorms and widespread rainfall that offered much-needed relief from days of hot and humid weather.Photo: Vikas Choudhary/CSE

Dark monsoon clouds gather over Delhi-NCR as the southwest monsoon arrived, bringing thunderstorms and widespread rainfall that offered much-needed relief from days of hot and humid weather.

According to IMD officials, the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days.

Delhi
India Meteorological Department (IMD)
Southwest Monsoon 2026
Delh-NCR
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