Delhi welcomes Monsoon 2026

The Southwest Monsoon arrived in Delhi on July 2, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). This year’s onset of the monsoon in the national capital is five days after its normal onset date of June 27.
According to IMD, it is for the first time since 2021 that the monsoon has arrived in Delhi in July.
Dark monsoon clouds gather over Delhi-NCR as the southwest monsoon arrived, bringing thunderstorms and widespread rainfall that offered much-needed relief from days of hot and humid weather.
According to IMD officials, the monsoon is expected to advance further into several parts of North India in the coming days.