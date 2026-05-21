Developed economies deliver $136.7 billion in climate finance in 2024, but low-income nations receive only 7%

Developed countries provided and mobilised $136.7 billion in climate finance for developing nations in 2024, surpassing the long-delayed $100 billion annual goal for the third consecutive year, according to the latest climate finance report by the Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD). However, low-income countries received only 7 per cent of total climate finance, while private finance mobilisation remained heavily concentrated in middle-income economies.

The report, Climate Finance Provided and Mobilised by Developed Countries in 2013-2024 , showed that climate finance rose from $132.8 billion in 2023 to $136.7 billion in 2024, after first crossing the $100 billion mark in 2022. The goal had originally been due by 2020.

Public climate finance continued to account for nearly three-quarters of the total in 2023 and 2024. Multilateral public climate finance rose steadily by $3.5 billion annually to reach $57.7 billion in 2024, while bilateral public climate finance fell by $6.3 billion, or 12 per cent, in 2024 after a sharp rise in 2023.

Private finance mobilised through public interventions recorded its biggest annual increase so far in 2024, climbing by $7.6 billion, or 33 per cent, to $30.5 billion. Multilateral development banks drove much of the increase, with private finance mobilisation rising from $14.3 billion in 2023 to $17.4 billion in 2024.

However, concerns over trust have been compounded by the quality and distribution of finance. According to climate finance experts, loans continue to dominate public climate finanLoans continue to dominate public climate finance, concessional bilateral lending has declined, and most private capital is flowing to middle-income countries and mitigation projects rather than the most climate-vulnerable nations.

While acknowledging that developed countries have now met the $100 billion climate finance target, Sehr Raheja, programme officer for climate change and green economy at Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment, said the delayed delivery and the nature of the finance continued to undermine trust among developing nations.

“The target was met two years later and remains modest against the new $300 billion New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) and the aspirational $1.3 trillion target. It undermines trust. A two-year delay is significant. The quality and terms of climate finance further deepen concerns, as loans continue to dominate and concessional bilateral lending has declined,” she said.