Drought caused Late Bronze Age civilisations like Mycenaeans, Minoans and the Hittite Empire to collapse. Scientists now know how

Great Bronze Age civilisations like Mycenaeans, Minoans and the Hittite Empire collapsed due to drought. Scientists now know what exactly happened to trigger it.

Scientists from Stockholm University concluded that the most severe droughts in the ancient Eastern Mediterranean arose when multiple natural climate cycles coincided, a statement by the university stated.

“Rather than being caused by a single climatic event, we found that the most extreme droughts emerged when natural climate cycles operating over different timescales coincided. This helps explain why the drought associated with the Late Bronze Age collapse were so severe,” said Katherine Power, PhD student, Department of Physical Geography, Stockholm University, and first author of the study.

What actually happened?

Severe droughts have long been linked to the collapse of Late Bronze Age civilisations like the Mycenaeans, Minoans and the Hittite Empire. However, the climatic processes behind these events have remained uncertain.

“To investigate this, Katherine Power and Qiong Zhang, professor in paleoclimate modelling, Department of Physical Geography, Stockholm University and co-author of the study, used a state-of-the-art climate model to reconstruct the evolution of the Mediterranean climate over the past 8,000 years,” noted the university statement.