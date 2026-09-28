Drought-driven low river levels hit shipping and trade across major routes: ITF

Against the backdrop of drought conditions seen across several parts of the world, record-low water levels in major rivers disrupted inland navigation, reduced freight capacity, raised transport costs and exposed the vulnerability of supply chains that depend on rivers, according to the International Transport Forum (ITF).

Over the past few months, major European rivers including the Rhine, Danube, Loire and Po have experienced record-low water levels. The ITF warned that summer river levels could decline further in the coming years as hydrological droughts increase across many regions.

On the Rhine, long-term average summer discharge could fall by as much as 10 per cent by 2050 under high climate-change scenarios.

The disruption was particularly stark in August 2026. Barges travelling from Rotterdam and Antwerp through the middle Rhine were able to load only around 15 per cent of their normal cargo-carrying capacity to avoid grounding. On the Danube, barge capacity fell to around 30 per cent of usual levels.

In more severe cases, low water can make stretches of rivers completely unnavigable, the ITF said in a new factsheet.

The consequences were significant because inland waterways remain a major part of freight networks. In Belgium, China, the Netherlands and Romania, they account for between 15 and 45 per cent of freight transport measured in tonne-kilometres.

The Rhine, Europe’s most important inland waterway, carries fuels, chemicals and grains across national borders, while 92 per cent of US agricultural exports are transported by river.

Lower loads mean more vessels and more journeys are required to move the same amount of freight.

“When vessels carry less cargo, more journeys and more vessels are needed to move the same volume of goods. But additional capacity is not always available. Freight rates can rise sharply as operators compete for limited capacity, adding costs and uncertainty for businesses dependent on river transport,” the ITF said.