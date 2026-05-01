El Niño meets warming

Such events are rare. Since 1950 only three very strong El Niños have been recorded—1982–83, 1997–98 and 2015–16—according to a study in Nature Communications in December 2025.

Forecasting, however, remains uncertain. Some scientists, including those at NOAA’s CPC, cite the “spring predictability barrier”. Ocean-atmosphere interactions in the equatorial Pacific Ocean are not very strong during March-May and hence weather models are not able to predict the future of those interactions efficiently. “We typically gain much clearer insight between late May and June...