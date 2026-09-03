El Nino strengthened rapidly, firmly established, may intensify further: WMO

El Niño conditions in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean strengthened rapidly over the past month or so, are firmly established and may strengthen further to peak around the end of 2026, according to the latest El Niño update from the World Meteorological Organization (WMO). The WMO, in a press briefing, also highlighted that there is a near 100 per cent probability of the El Niño event persisting through February 2027, a certainty in forecast which the United Nations’ weather and climate organisation has experienced for the first time.

El Niño is the warmer-than-normal phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon that mostly occurs in the eastern and central Equatorial Pacific Ocean due to slowing down or even reversal of trade winds over the region. El Niño is generally associated with warmer-than-normal global average temperatures and changes in rainfall patterns, both of which could lead to extreme weather events such as droughts, heat waves, wildfires and floods in different regions of the world.

“The widely used Niño 3.4 index, which measures sea surface temperature anomalies in central-eastern equatorial Pacific has strengthened markedly from an average +1.5°C above normal during May-July 2026 and +2.0°C above normal in July,” according to a WMO press release.