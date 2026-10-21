England records worst harvest in 42 years as extreme summer weather hits crops

England recorded its worst combined cereal and rapeseed harvest since records began in 1984, as extreme heat and prolonged drought affected crop production in 2026.

Provisional figures released by the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs (Defra) earlier this month highlighted the challenges facing farmers following a summer of unusually hot and dry weather.

According to an analysis by UK-based research organisation Energy and Climate Intelligence Unit , England's combined harvest of wheat, barley, oats and rapeseed totalled 16.03 million tonnes, below the previous record low of 16.16 million tonnes in 2020.

The poor harvest followed a dry spring and successive heatwaves in May and June, followed by an exceptionally dry July across England and Wales. The conditions left all of Wales and around half of England in drought, reducing the moisture available to crops during key growing periods.