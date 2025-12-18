Equatorial Pacific shows early signals of El Niño return in 2026

The equatorial Pacific Ocean is showing early signs of a possible return of El Niño conditions, which could begin in the second half of 2026 and peak during the northern hemisphere winter, according to climate analysts. Scientists warn that a renewed El Niño could reinforce the current upward trend in global temperatures.

“Latest forecast data shows an El Niño to return in 2026, strengthening in the second half of the year and lasting through the 2026-2027 season,” according to Severe Weather Europe, a European weather and climate analysis platform.

Such a development could mean another year at or close to the 1.5°C warming threshold above pre-industrial levels, alongside a heightened risk of more frequent and intense heatwaves, droughts, wildfires and other associated impacts of intense planetary and regional warming.

El Niño is the warm phase of the El Niño-Southern Oscillation (ENSO), a natural climate cycle during which global average temperatures tend to be higher than normal. The phenomenon alters rainfall patterns worldwide, bringing wetter conditions to some regions and drier weather to others. In India, several past monsoon droughts have been linked to El Niño conditions in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean.

“During an El Niño event, pressure over the tropical Pacific is lower, leading to increased rainfall and storm activity in this region,” Severe Weather Europe said. Rising air in the eastern Pacific increases rainfall and lowers atmospheric pressure there, while sinking air over the western Pacific leads to higher pressure and more stable weather.

These changes in atmospheric pressure and rainfall over the equatorial Pacific can propagate across the globe, influencing weather patterns far beyond the region. In India, this often results in suppressed rainfall during the monsoon season.