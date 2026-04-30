Europe recorded widespread impacts of warming in 2025, from the Arctic to the Mediterranean: Report

The higher-than-average temperatures and heatwaves along with below normal precipitation resulted in the loss of snow and ice cover in Europe. In March 2025, the snow extent within the continent was the third lowest since records began in 1983. Snow covered 1.32 million square kilometres less area than average or 31 percent, equivalent of the combined area of France, Italy, Germany, Switzerland and Austria.

Glaciers across Europe also recorded net mass loss in 2025 with Iceland losing its third second highest glacier mass on record. The Greenland Ice Sheet lost 139 gigatonnes of ice mass in 2025, which is around 1.5 times the ice mass stored in all the glaciers in the European Alps.

Apart from glaciers and snow, the other major fresh water source also suffered from warming temperatures in Europe. Across the continent around 70 per cent of the rivers experienced below normal flows with soil moisture among the three lowest years since 1992. “In May, around half of Europe (53%) was affected by drought conditions. These patterns reflect a combination of factors including atmospheric circulation and rainfall variability, alongside longer-term climate trends,” according to the press release.