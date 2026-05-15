Explosive winds in the deadly Uttar Pradesh storms a symptom of warming

The devastating storms in Uttar Pradesh on May 13 and May 14 that have killed more than 117 people were caused by the interaction of multiple weather systems with wind speeds similar to very severe cyclones in some of the affected areas.

Such powerful winds on land are a symptom of warming and consequent climate change which have led to the slowing down or stilling of planetary scale winds while localised winds in convective storm systems and cyclones have become stronger.

Around 26 districts in both eastern and western Uttar Pradesh have been affected by the thunderstorms that carried fierce winds along with dust and hail. Six places in eastern Uttar Pradesh and seven places in western Uttar Pradesh recorded peak wind speeds in excess of 50 km/hr.

Eight places in total also recorded wind speeds in excess of cyclonic wind speeds of 65 km/hr. One place in eastern Uttar Pradesh and another in western Uttar Pradesh recorded wind speeds of 130 Km/hr which are more the very severe cyclone wind speed threshold of 119 km/hr.

On May 13, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) was tracking a western disturbance over north Pakistan and the neighbouring Jammu region. Western disturbances are extra tropical storms that travel to northwest India from the Mediterranean and the surrounding regions carrying rainfall mainly during winter and spring months. Their activity has lately increased during summer and monsoon months as well while decreasing during the winter period.

There was an upper air cyclonic circulation over northwest Uttar Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand and another over south Haryana and its neighbourhood. There was also an upper air cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh and a long low-pressure trough from this circulation to Manipur which could have also influenced the weather over Uttar Pradesh.

The cyclonic circulation over southwest Madhya Pradesh continued its influence on May 14. There were two cyclonic circulations over Uttar Pradesh, one over its east and another over the west. An east west low-pressure trough from southeast Madhya Pradesh to sub–Himalayan West Bengal was also active on this day.