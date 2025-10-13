Extraction, floods and forgotten landscapes underline North Bengal’s climate debt

Urbanisation in North Bengal is a continuation of a colonial legacy that began between 1871 and 1922 , when railway lines, embankments and dams were built across fragile terrain with little regard for ecology. The legacy persists; only now, the pace is faster and the slopes more unstable.

Studies show that construction on fragile hillsides, often without any geotechnical planning, is accelerating soil erosion and landslides. Roads, hotels and multi-storeyed buildings are now carved into mountainsides once held firm by dense forests.

A recent remote-sensing assessment found that the eco-environmental quality of Darjeeling and Kalimpong has deteriorated from “moderate” to “degraded” over the past decade. “Darjeeling lies in a high seismic area and is naturally prone to landslides,” said professor Shailendra Mani Pradhan, a disaster management expert at Sarojini Naidu College for Women. “Yet infrastructure development for tourism and housing continues without adherence to building bylaws or drainage norms. The terrain is being pushed to its limits.”

Around 70-80 per cent of land within Darjeeling Municipality has been allotted for residential use, which Pradhan called “unsustainable” .

At the foothills, the city of Siliguri has become an emblem of unplanned expansion. Farmlands and bamboo groves are vanishing at an annual rate of 4-6 per cent, replaced by concrete. Between 2001 and 2015, Siliguri’s built-up area more than doubled, from 17 to nearly 37 square kilometres, a 114 per cent rise, while natural vegetation declined by 23 per cent.

Researchers estimate this loss has cost the region about $9 million per hectare in ecosystem services over 15 years. If the trend continues, a further 20 per cent loss in ecological value could occur within decades. Siliguri’s sprawl mirrors that of many Indian cities — mid-sized, under-regulated, and sitting on the fault line between growth and ecological collapse.