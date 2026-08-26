Extreme summer of 2026 has cost Germany at least 36 billion euros, says Greenpeace

This is followed by a loss of 5-7.5 billion euros to forestry due to drought and forest fires, as well as a cost of 6.9 billion euros to the healthcare economy due to human losses related to the excessively hot weather.

Extreme heat puts additional pressure on the healthcare system. Heat can worsen cardiovascular, respiratory and metabolic illnesses and increase hospital admissions and emergency treatment. Greenpeace estimates the additional healthcare burden associated with the summer of 2026 at approximately 1.54 billion euros.

The agriculture, shipping, and education sectors were also severely affected.

Due to weeks of drought, the harvest in some regions of Germany is expected to be significantly smaller. Drought caused a loss of 3.4 billion euros in agriculture.

The decrease in teaching and learning efficiency in schools due to hot weather is estimated to have cost the education system 3.2 billion euros.

Inland shipping had to be suspended in some stretches due to extreme low water levels on major rivers such as the Rhine. Industries reliant on large quantities of raw materials and intermediate products were particularly affected — including chemicals, steel and petroleum industries. This is reported to have created an additional financial burden of between 3.4-4.5 billion euros for logistics and industrial production.

Greenpeace stated that due to a lack of data, it was not possible to calculate losses in some areas. For this reason, the total damage of 36 billion euros should be considered the minimum of actual losses.

The organisation acknowledged that incomplete information makes it impossible to measure every consequence accurately. Some potentially serious impacts, such as pressure on the energy system caused by shortages of cooling water and increases in ozone and fine particulate pollution, could not yet be fully quantified.

Overall, the assessment demonstrates that extreme heat and drought are not merely environmental problems. They can disrupt workplaces, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, education and industry simultaneously. Greenpeace therefore argues that Germany must take the economic consequences of climate change seriously and strengthen measures to protect society and the economy from increasingly frequent and severe extreme-weather events.