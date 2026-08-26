Extreme summer of 2026 has cost Germany at least 36 billion euros, says Greenpeace

Greenpeace estimates Germany’s extreme summer of 2026 caused at least €36–42 billion in damage, equal to about 0.8–0.9% of annual output.
Early, prolonged heatwaves and drought led to around 14,000 heat-related deaths, major productivity losses, crop failures, wildfires and disrupted shipping, underscoring the mounting economic risks of climate change and the need for stronger protective measures.
The extreme summer of 2026 caused economy-wide damages in Germany amounting to approximately 36 to 42 billion euros. This corresponds to roughly 0.8 to 0.9 per cent of annual economic output, according to recent estimates released by Greenpeace on August 24, 2026.
This analysis systematically quantifies the economic consequences of the year’s early, prolonged heatwaves accompanied by persistent drought—ranging from the health-related economic costs of the approximately 14,000 heat-related deaths to production losses resulting from record-low water levels on the Rhine.
The organisation calculated the economic damage resulting from crop failures, wildfires and healthcare costs, as well as productivity losses and education costs caused by the heat.
The labour sector suffered tens of millions of lost work hours due to the extreme heat. Greenpeace estimates that heat-related productivity losses and production disruptions amounted to approximately 10.8 billion euros based on an estimated 25 days of extreme heat. High temperatures can make working conditions difficult, reduce efficiency and increase health-related absences, affecting businesses and the wider economy.
This is followed by a loss of 5-7.5 billion euros to forestry due to drought and forest fires, as well as a cost of 6.9 billion euros to the healthcare economy due to human losses related to the excessively hot weather.
Extreme heat puts additional pressure on the healthcare system. Heat can worsen cardiovascular, respiratory and metabolic illnesses and increase hospital admissions and emergency treatment. Greenpeace estimates the additional healthcare burden associated with the summer of 2026 at approximately 1.54 billion euros.
The agriculture, shipping, and education sectors were also severely affected.
Due to weeks of drought, the harvest in some regions of Germany is expected to be significantly smaller. Drought caused a loss of 3.4 billion euros in agriculture.
The decrease in teaching and learning efficiency in schools due to hot weather is estimated to have cost the education system 3.2 billion euros.
Inland shipping had to be suspended in some stretches due to extreme low water levels on major rivers such as the Rhine. Industries reliant on large quantities of raw materials and intermediate products were particularly affected — including chemicals, steel and petroleum industries. This is reported to have created an additional financial burden of between 3.4-4.5 billion euros for logistics and industrial production.
Greenpeace stated that due to a lack of data, it was not possible to calculate losses in some areas. For this reason, the total damage of 36 billion euros should be considered the minimum of actual losses.
The organisation acknowledged that incomplete information makes it impossible to measure every consequence accurately. Some potentially serious impacts, such as pressure on the energy system caused by shortages of cooling water and increases in ozone and fine particulate pollution, could not yet be fully quantified.
Overall, the assessment demonstrates that extreme heat and drought are not merely environmental problems. They can disrupt workplaces, agriculture, transportation, healthcare, education and industry simultaneously. Greenpeace therefore argues that Germany must take the economic consequences of climate change seriously and strengthen measures to protect society and the economy from increasingly frequent and severe extreme-weather events.