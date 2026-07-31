Climate Change
Fire creates its own storm: Europe’s wildfires spiral out of control
Wildfires are tearing through Spain and France. And a new heatwave is about to make it worse
Wildfires are tearing through Spain and France. And a new heatwave is about to make it worse. Temperatures are forecast to soar past 40 degrees Celsius in both countries, with Spain’s weather service warning the extreme heat will last at least until August 2. Firefighters are bracing for conditions that could reignite fires just as crews start gaining ground.
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