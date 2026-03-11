For the first time in five years, Himachal Pradesh records severe heatwave in the first week of March

Himachal Pradesh has recorded a severe heatwave in early March 2026, marking the earliest occurrence in five years.
This shift in timing, arriving 74 days earlier than in 2024, suggests changing patterns in extreme heat events.
Coastal Andhra Pradesh also experienced its earliest heatwave, highlighting a trend of earlier heatwaves across India.
Himachal Pradesh is experiencing its earliest heatwave in five years. The Himalayan state recorded heatwave to severe heatwave conditions on March 6, 2026, marking the first time for such consistent high temperatures in the first week of March.
This trend is mirrored 2,000 kilometres away in coastal Andhra Pradesh, indicating its widespread nature.
In 2025, heatwaves arrived in Himachal Pradesh a month later on April 6. In 2024, the state witnessed its first heatwave 74 days later on May 19, and saw no heatwaves in 2023. In 2022, the heat spell began 10 days later than 2026 on March 16.
First heatwave in Himachal Pradesh (2022–2026)
The unusually early and intense heatwave suggests possible changes in the timing and pattern of extreme heat in Himalayan regions. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), a heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature at a station is 4.5°C to 6.4°C above the normal for that location. A severe heatwave is declared when the maximum temperature exceeds the normal by more than 6.4°C.
On March 6, 2026, the maximum temperatures across the state were 8–12°C above normal. Minimum temperatures exceeded the normal by 5°C or more, IMD reported.
In India, heatwaves usually begin in the coastal states. Over the last two years, even these regions are witnessing early onset of abnormally high temperatures.
The 'Konkan and Goa' meteorological subdivision of IMD, for instance, witnessed an unusually early heatwave in 2025 that began on February 25 — the earliest such event during the winter season. In 2026, this region, which includes the entire state of Goa and the coastal districts of Maharashtra, reported the country’s first heatwave on March 5, just a day before Himachal Pradesh experienced 'heatwave' to 'severe heatwave' conditions.
In the coastal areas of Saurashtra-Kutch in Gujarat, heatwaves began on March 11 in 2022 and March 21 in 2024 at isolated pockets.
Down To Earth has been tracking extreme weather events, including heatwaves, since 2022 and manages India’s interactive database on extreme weather events.
The analysis based on this database showed that in three of the past five years — 2022, 2024 and 2025 — the first heatwave of the country occurred in the country's west coastal parts in Gujarat, Goa and Maharashtra, which fall under the 'central region' in the IMD’s regional classification.
In 2023, the first heatwave occured on March 3 in coastal Karnataka, which belongs to the South Peninsula region. This was followed by Goa on March 8 and Gujarat on March 11.
In 2026, the South Peninsula region once again witnessed early heatwaves, starting with coastal Andhra Pradesh on March 8 — the earliest in five years.
The first heatwave in the state was recorded on June 8 in 2022, April 14 in 2023 and April 4 in 2024, while no heatwave was reported in 2025.
First heatwave in Andhra Pradesh (2022–2026)
The shift is significant. Compared to June 8, 2022, the 2026 heatwave arrived 92 days — or about three months — earlier. Compared to 2023, it occurred 37 days earlier, and compared to 2024, the event occured 28 days in advance.
With heatwaves arriving earlier than usual, state governments have sent out agrometeorological advisories, urging farmers to take protective measures to reduce heat stress on crops. In Himachal Pradesh, farmers have been advised to provide protective irrigation to wheat and early vegetables and ensure proper ventilation in polyhouses growing capsicum and tomato, according to an advisory issued by the India Meteorological Department (IMD).
In Andhra Pradesh, farmers have been advised to apply light irrigation to Rabi maize, groundnut and pulses to prevent moisture stress, and to conserve soil moisture in standing crops through mulching or light watering under dry and sunny conditions.