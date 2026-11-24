The 31st Conference of the Parties (COP31) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) concluded in Antalya, Türkiye, on November 22, 2026 without consensus on its proposed cover decision. This has exposed deep divisions between developed and developing countries over climate finance, adaptation, just transition and mitigation, according to Delhi-based think tank Centre for Science and Environment (CSE).

In a statement released on November 23, CSE said the Antalya Pact, a headline document proposed by the co-presidencies Türkiye and Australia, failed to secure agreement after two weeks of negotiations.

However, decisions were adopted on several negotiated tracks, including the Climate Finance Work Programme (CFWP) and Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP), while the Mitigation Work Programme ended without an adopted decision.

“The Presidency wasted valuable airspace on a messy, fragmented and low ambition cover text,” said Avantika Goswami, programme manager, Climate Change and Green Economy, CSE.

She said the process distracted from negotiations on adaptation finance and just transition, while revealing deep differences between the Global North and Global South.

Climate finance and adaptation

The CFWP became a formal agenda item despite resistance from developed countries, including the European Union, CSE said. Developing countries had sought a two-year programme centred on Article 9.1 of the Paris Agreement, which addresses developed countries' climate finance obligations.

CSE said the outcome was largely procedural and fell short of developing countries' demands.

COP31 also saw pledges of about $50 million to the Adaptation Fund, against its 2026-2029 target of at least $1.2 billion.

On adaptation, CSE said the summit failed to agree on a baseline or delivery pathway for tripling adaptation finance by 2035. The proposed language was dropped from the final Global Goal on Adaptation text.

Just transition and mitigation

The JTWP was extended by three years, but negotiations on operationalising the Just Transition Mechanism remained deadlocked over its institutional structure, mandate and financing. Discussions will continue in June 2027.

Mitigation negotiations also failed to reach consensus, with Saudi Arabia and Russia objecting to the draft decision, according to CSE.

Meanwhile, the COP31 presidency's 35x35 electrification pledge, aimed at increasing electricity's share of global final energy consumption to 35 per cent by 2035, remained part of the voluntary Action Agenda.

CSE said the summit demonstrated the growing fragmentation of climate multilateralism.

“The Paris Agreement's implementation era will need far more solidarity, cooperation, coordination and coherence than what we saw in Antalya,” Goswami said.