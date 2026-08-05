From Belem to Antalya: Why implementation now defines UN climate negotiations

"This will be the COP of truth," Brazilian President, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, told the delegates at the opening of COP30 in Belem.

A decade after the Paris Agreement was adopted, "implementation" has now become the centre of all conversation, being used in COP31 pre-negotiation texts, ministerial speeches, and the newsletters of civil society organisations. But the climate process has not stood still. Three rounds of Nationally Determined Contributions (NDCs) , a completed Paris Rulebook , and a new global climate finance goal have all emerged over the past decade. So why is implementation suddenly the defining priority? As governments head to Antalya, it is important to consider whether this is a genuine shift in how the world approaches climate diplomacy, or a rebrand that lets everyone agree on a word while disagreeing on everything it entails.

What is being implemented?

At its core, implementation means turning the Paris Agreement's architecture into measurable, on-the-ground outcomes. That goes beyond creating emissions targets. It includes delivering increasingly ambitious NDCs ; tripling adaptation finance by 2035 (building on a 2021 pledge to double adaptation finance from 2019 levels by 2025, a target developed countries have not yet fully met); capitalising the Loss and Damage Fund closer to the $290–580 billion a year that developing countries are projected to need by 2030, up from roughly $800 million pledged so far; mobilising financial support at the scale set out under the NCQG; and ensuring countries report, review and raise ambition through mechanisms such as the transparency framework and the Global Stocktake . In other words, implementation is not a single action or a final stage of the climate process. Rather, it is the continuous process of translating international commitments into measurable outcomes while ensuring that the different pillars of the Paris Agreement move forward together, at the pace and scale needed to meet its long-term goals.

How the Agreement was built to work

The Paris Agreement (2015) was a skeleton framework: It set certain goals but left out several operational details, such as how to report emissions, how countries could trade carbon credits, and even how progress would be checked. However, this was by design, not necessarily a shortcoming. A deliberately loose structure was what made it possible to secure agreement from over 190 countries with very different capacities and requirements. That operational detail, the "Paris Rulebook," took until COP26 in Glasgow (2021) to complete, finally making the entirety of the Agreement “technically” usable.

Article 14 of the Agreement built in a formal mandate called the Global Stocktake, held every five years, to take inventory of the world's collective progress against the Paris Agreement goals and identify where it is falling short. The first Stocktake concluded at COP28 (2023), delivering its verdict : The world was off-track, global emissions needed to fall roughly 43 per cent by 2030 compared to 2019 levels to hold 1.5°C, and existing pledges didn't get us there. That single finding reframed the entire conversation. The shortfall wasn't only a lack of targets; it was also a lack of delivery against targets already made.

COP29 in Baku then produced the new climate finance target, to replace the older, inadequate goal of $100 billion, through the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG) on climate finance. Developed countries committed to providing at least $300 billion a year by 2035, along with a broader ambition of $1.3 trillion per year as the ‘aspirational’ target.

COP30 in Belem, Brazil, was explicitly portrayed as the "COP of Implementation" from the outset. It produced the Mutirão decision text , part of the broader Belem Political Package, with mutirão meaning "collective effort", bundling four contentious negotiating tracks — mitigation, finance, trade barriers and adaptation — into a single consensus text. Within it, two new mechanisms were also launched: The Global Implementation Accelerator , a voluntary, presidency-led initiative with a mandate to accelerate implementation across all actors to keep 1.5°C within reach and to support countries in implementing their nationally determined contributions and national adaptation plans, and the Belem Mission to 1.5 , a platform under the COP29–COP31 presidency "troika" tasked with driving enhanced ambition and cooperation across mitigation, adaptation and investment.

Together, these outcomes signalled a deliberate pivot: Away from negotiating new targets and toward building the machinery to deliver on ones already agreed, pushed by the recognition that the world's shortfall was no longer primarily one of ambition, but of follow-through. The UNFCCC's own language for the next negotiating cycle changed : COP30 marked the shift; the road to COP31 is about “making it real”. More recently, this shift was echoed by UNFCCC’s Executive Secretary, Simon Stiell, who stated in New Delhi earlier this month that unlike COP30's NDCs or COP29's finance goal, Antalya has no big-ticket negotiating items on the table. Instead, the focus will be on the technical foundations of delivering existing commitments.

One word, two meanings

For the Global South, implementation hinges on the availability of sufficient, good quality finance. The years leading up to the NCQG catapulted the finance and ‘ambition’ debate, a known deadlock at climate-negotiations, to a new spotlight. Developing countries asked for a figure, amount for the new goal, while developed countries demanded the discussion first be about who contributes, and who shouldn’t have to.

Nearly two years later, the mid-year climate talks in Bonn (SB64) saw developing countries and civil society advocates reiterate the need for grant-based support, not loans or the private sector, to fund, in large part, the delivery of climate action in developing countries. For the Global North, ‘implementation’ has functioned more as a measurement problem, better indicators and reporting rather than resource transfer. Bonn ended in what observers called gridlock on exactly this fault line, even as groundwork for a Belem-to-Antalya Mechanism on Just Transition , one of the many negotiating tracks, advanced.

Assessing the gap

Developed-country climate finance did reach a record $136.7 billion in 2024 , but aid cuts since, particularly from the US, mean actual public climate spending is likely falling even as headline numbers grow.

Yet implementation from developing countries is growing tangibly. India's updated NDC , submitted in April 2026, raised its non-fossil power target to 60 per cent of installed capacity by 2035, having already crossed 50 per cent ahead of schedule, even as it continues to press developed nations on the finance side of the ledger. That is the paradox implementation now sits inside: domestic climate action is advancing in parts of the Global South, not necessarily because of, but despite the international architecture meant to fund and coordinate it lagging behind.

Argument worth having

"COP reform" discussions have grown louder alongside the implementation debate. For instance, veteran UNFCCC negotiators argue that the process was built for negotiation, not delivery , and now needs both: consolidating crowded agendas, reserving negotiation for issues needing collective decisions, and adding a "Head of Implementation" to delegations. A separate, more far-reaching open letter backed by the Club of Rome calls for smaller, more frequent COP sessions built around delivery and accountability, not negotiation. Both point in the same direction: Future negotiations should produce less text, and more reporting and monitoring needed to enforce what is agreed.

That reform push is itself an admission of what this piece set out to unpack. The real test for Antalya is not whether the world is "implementing" — because it clearly already is albeit unevenly — but whether the institutions carrying that mandate have the resources and accountability to make delivery the default, not the language of it.