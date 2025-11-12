G77, China call for new Just Transition Mechanism anchored in equity and global cooperation

Developing countries led by the Group of 77 and China have called for the establishment of a Just Transition Mechanism under the United Nations climate framework, underscoring that the global shift to low-carbon economies must be grounded in equity, fairness, and international cooperation.

Speaking on behalf of the 134-member Group of 77 and China, Iraq told the joint plenary of the 30th Conference of Parties (COP30) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), along with 20th Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Kyoto Protocol (CMP20), 7th Conference of the Parties serving as the Meeting of the Parties to the Paris Agreement (CMA7), 63rd session of Subsidiary Body for Scientific and Technological Advice (SBSTA63), and Subsidiary Body for Implementation (SBI63), that this year’s four dialogues under the Just Transition Work Programme (JTWP) had laid the foundation for a landmark decision.

“This year is crucial for Just Transition pathways,” Iraq said. “The COP30 decision must reflect the achievements of the four dialogues and strengthen the Work Programme through the establishment of a Just Transition Mechanism.”

The proposed mechanism, the group explained, would serve as an institutional arrangement under the UNFCCC to coordinate finance, technology transfer, and capacity-building support across national and international levels — translating just transition from principle to practice.

“All dialogues have demonstrated the fundamental role of means of implementation as a prerequisite for climate-resilient pathways,” Iraq noted. “The decision must capture this and ensure the mechanism reflects fairness and equity.”

Strengthening multilateral links and coherence

The G77 and China also linked the just transition issue with other ongoing agenda items at COP30. Iraq said the Warsaw International Mechanism for Loss and Damage, its Executive Committee, the Santiago Network, and the new Fund for Loss and Damage should operate in coordination and complementarity.

The group welcomed the productive dialogue on response measures, which examines how climate actions affect economies and societies, and stressed that the Enhanced Transparency Framework should “enhance implementation, not create backsliding” from existing reporting rules.

China: Just transition is a global endeavour

Supporting the intervention, China said the just transition is not limited to national or regional action but represents a global responsibility that requires an institutional home within the UNFCCC.

“The most important role now is to establish an international regime or governing process that facilitates global actions,” the Chinese delegate said. “Just transition is not the privilege of some countries but the shared pursuit of humankind.”

China argued that a global mechanism could enhance coordination, accelerate sustainable development, and strengthen climate governance. It also warned against unilateral trade measures (UTMs) that, it said, “create new imbalances” and hinder developing countries’ sustainable growth.

India: People-centred and equitable

India, speaking on behalf of the Like-Minded Developing Countries (LMDC), echoed the G77 and China’s call for a just transition rooted in justice and inclusion.

“The Just Transition Work Programme must serve as a vehicle for implementing the principles of equity and justice in global climate action,” India said. “It should encompass a whole-of-economy and whole-of-society approach — leaving no one behind.”

India added that institutional arrangements under the JTWP must integrate the principles of the UNFCCC and the Paris Agreement, reaffirming the common but differentiated responsibilities (CBDR) of nations.

The country also welcomed the forthcoming Technology Implementation Programme, calling it “crucial for driving means of implementation that enable developing countries to realise their Nationally Determined Contributions (NDC).” It urged developed nations to remove barriers to technology transfer and provide greater support aligned with developing countries’ priorities.

Nigeria and Australia: Finance and cooperation

Nigeria, aligning with the G77 and China, said the Just Transition Work Programme must “begin and end with people” and called for dedicated financial support windows under the Green Climate Fund (GCF) to assist resource-dependent economies. It also highlighted the need for concessional finance to unlock private investments in energy transition sectors.

From the developed country bloc, Australia acknowledged that “international cooperation is essential to turn ambition into implementation.” It said the JTWP provides a unique space for countries to share experiences, strengthen institutions, and ensure that “just transition remains equitable and people-centric.”

Australia stressed that outcomes from the JTWP should help countries embed just transition principles into NDCs, national adaptation plans (NAPs), and long-term low-emission strategies (LT-LEDs), ensuring the transition strengthens — rather than disrupts — local communities and economies.

Towards a global framework

The call from the G77 and China, supported by major developing economies, sets the tone for what could be a defining outcome of COP30: An institutional framework for a fair and inclusive transition.

As Iraq put it, the proposed Just Transition Mechanism would “place international cooperation and multilateralism at its core,” enabling developing countries to pursue climate action without sacrificing growth or livelihoods.