Gandhi’s ‘enough’ is the missing idea in India’s climate debate

In 1908, while reflecting on modern civilisation in Hind Swaraj, Gandhi questioned the belief that human progress required the continuous expansion of wants. His better-known formulation, that the Earth has enough for everyone’s needs but not for everyone’s greed, made the same point more simply. It asked societies to distinguish between the resources required for a dignified life and the consumption driven by status, convenience and accumulation. That distinction matters today, as India’s climate policy places growing emphasis on solar power, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and other technological solutions. The clean-energy transition is essential, but technology alone cannot carry the burden of climate action.
Gandhi’s idea of “enough” offers a way of addressing this gap. It does not call for a return to poverty or reject scientific progress. It asks whether the economy can meet essential needs without treating unlimited consumption as the natural destination of development. In the climate debate, this means adding a question of sufficiency to the familiar question of efficiency. Efficiency seeks to provide the same service with fewer resources; sufficiency asks whether the service is required at the same scale and whether public policy can secure well-being with less material pressure.
India’s climate conversation is now organised largely around technological targets. Solar capacity, electric-vehicle sales, renewable-energy shares and green-hydrogen projects are no doubt useful measures of progress, but if the transition is understood only as replacing coal-based electricity, petrol vehicles and fossil-fuel equipment with cleaner alternatives, the country may overlook the demand that the new systems will have to satisfy, as well as the environmental costs of building them.
Electric vehicles illustrate the point because they can reduce tailpipe emissions and improve urban air quality, particularly as the electricity grid becomes cleaner. But replacing conventional cars with electric cars will not by itself resolve congestion, parking shortages, road expansion or the unequal use of public space. It will change the vehicle without necessarily changing a transport system that privileges private ownership over public mobility. A Gandhian approach would therefore support electric buses, rail and shared mobility, while questioning whether the climate solution lies in giving every household a private car with a different engine.
Renewable energy also has a material footprint, since solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, transmission lines and electric vehicles require land, water, infrastructure and minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper. Mining and processing these materials can affect ecosystems and local communities while creating new economic dependencies. The shift away from fossil fuels is indispensable, but the benefits of clean energy should not be assessed without considering the resources required to produce it.
The rebound effect adds another difficulty: when a technology becomes more efficient, its operating cost can decline, encouraging wider or more frequent use. An efficient air-conditioner may lead to longer cooling hours, while a fuel-efficient car may make additional journeys affordable. Lower electricity costs may encourage households to acquire more appliances. These efficiency gains can thus be partly offset by the rapid expansion of air-conditioned buildings and equipment. The problem is not that efficiency fails, but that efficiency alone does not determine the total scale of consumption.
This argument must be placed within the framework of climate justice. Millions of Indians still need better housing, reliable electricity, cooling, mobility and access to essential services. India’s per capita emissions remain far below those of many developed economies, and the country cannot be expected to suspend development while wealthier societies retain highly resource-intensive lifestyles. But development should not be equated with the universal adoption of the most material-intensive form of prosperity. The policy challenge is to ensure that rising incomes improve health, housing, education, nutrition, mobility and security without making ever-greater private consumption the principal measure of a better life.
Citizens will also have to examine the everyday choices through which demand is created. This does not mean placing the burden of climate action on households while public systems remain inadequate. It means using energy and water carefully, avoiding unnecessary consumption, maintaining and repairing goods, choosing public or shared transport where possible, reducing food and material waste and supporting products and services that are durable and responsibly produced. Such conduct is not a substitute for regulation, but it gives public policy social legitimacy and turns sustainability from an official target into a shared civic practice.
Gandhi’s concept of trusteeship gives this principle an institutional dimension. Trusteeship means that those who control wealth and resources should regard themselves as custodians with responsibilities towards society and future generations, rather than as owners entitled to use them without limit. In the context of climate change, land, water, minerals and the atmosphere must be treated as shared foundations of life. This would require public authorities to ask not merely how quickly renewable capacity can be added, but who bears the environmental costs, who receives the benefits and whether projects respect ecological and social limits.
A politics of enough would therefore complement technological investment with demand-side policy. Buildings should use shade, ventilation, insulation and passive cooling to reduce dependence on air-conditioning, while the Energy Conservation Building Code should be implemented as a part of urban design rather than treated only as a technical requirement. Cities should place housing, workplaces, schools and essential services closer together and invest in public transport, walking and cycling, so that private vehicles are not the default response to every mobility need.
The same principle should guide production and consumption. The Right to Repair should become a practical consumer entitlement, while extended producer responsibility should make manufacturers accountable for the lifespan and waste associated with their products. Goods designed to last longer, be repaired easily and enter systems of reuse and recycling would reduce pressure on mines, landfills and supply chains.
Restraint must also be distributed fairly. It would be unjust to ask poor households to limit essential electricity use while luxury consumption and corporate waste continue unchecked. Affluent households, which have larger ecological footprints and greater capacity to change, should carry a larger share of the adjustment. Better public services are equally important, because reliable transport, cooling, housing and healthcare reduce the need for private and resource-intensive substitutes.
Gandhi’s relevance to the climate debate lies not in offering a ready-made economic programme, but in challenging the assumption that every increase in consumption represents progress.
Views expressed are the authors’ own and don’t necessarily reflect those of Down To Earth