Gandhi’s ‘enough’ is the missing idea in India’s climate debate

In 1908, while reflecting on modern civilisation in Hind Swaraj, Gandhi questioned the belief that human progress required the continuous expansion of wants. His better-known formulation, that the Earth has enough for everyone’s needs but not for everyone’s greed, made the same point more simply. It asked societies to distinguish between the resources required for a dignified life and the consumption driven by status, convenience and accumulation. That distinction matters today, as India’s climate policy places growing emphasis on solar power, electric vehicles, green hydrogen and other technological solutions. The clean-energy transition is essential, but technology alone cannot carry the burden of climate action.

Gandhi’s idea of “enough” offers a way of addressing this gap. It does not call for a return to poverty or reject scientific progress. It asks whether the economy can meet essential needs without treating unlimited consumption as the natural destination of development. In the climate debate, this means adding a question of sufficiency to the familiar question of efficiency. Efficiency seeks to provide the same service with fewer resources; sufficiency asks whether the service is required at the same scale and whether public policy can secure well-being with less material pressure.

India’s climate conversation is now organised largely around technological targets. Solar capacity, electric-vehicle sales, renewable-energy shares and green-hydrogen projects are no doubt useful measures of progress, but if the transition is understood only as replacing coal-based electricity, petrol vehicles and fossil-fuel equipment with cleaner alternatives, the country may overlook the demand that the new systems will have to satisfy, as well as the environmental costs of building them.

Cleaner technology still has a material footprint

Electric vehicles illustrate the point because they can reduce tailpipe emissions and improve urban air quality, particularly as the electricity grid becomes cleaner. But replacing conventional cars with electric cars will not by itself resolve congestion, parking shortages, road expansion or the unequal use of public space. It will change the vehicle without necessarily changing a transport system that privileges private ownership over public mobility. A Gandhian approach would therefore support electric buses, rail and shared mobility, while questioning whether the climate solution lies in giving every household a private car with a different engine.

Renewable energy also has a material footprint, since solar panels, wind turbines, batteries, transmission lines and electric vehicles require land, water, infrastructure and minerals such as lithium, nickel, cobalt and copper. Mining and processing these materials can affect ecosystems and local communities while creating new economic dependencies. The shift away from fossil fuels is indispensable, but the benefits of clean energy should not be assessed without considering the resources required to produce it.

The rebound effect adds another difficulty: when a technology becomes more efficient, its operating cost can decline, encouraging wider or more frequent use. An efficient air-conditioner may lead to longer cooling hours, while a fuel-efficient car may make additional journeys affordable. Lower electricity costs may encourage households to acquire more appliances. These efficiency gains can thus be partly offset by the rapid expansion of air-conditioned buildings and equipment. The problem is not that efficiency fails, but that efficiency alone does not determine the total scale of consumption.