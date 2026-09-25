Germany aims to phase out fossil fuels by 2045, but still relies on them for 65% of energy

Germany has laid out a roadmap to transition away from fossil fuels by 2045, but coal, oil and gas still accounted for about 65 per cent of its energy consumption in 2024, underlining the scale of the shift required across transport, buildings and industry.

Federal Environment Minister Carsten Schneider presented the roadmap at the United Nations General Assembly in New York on September 23, 2026. Germany is the third country, after France and the Netherlands, to publish such a plan following the 28th Conference of the Parties (COP 28) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) commitment to accelerate the transition away from fossil fuels (TAFF).

The roadmap comes ahead of COP31 in Antalya, Turkey, from November 9 to 20, where implementation, clean energy transition and climate finance are expected to be major priorities.

Germany has cut greenhouse gas emissions by about 48 per cent from 1990 levels, while its economy has grown by a similar margin. Renewable energy accounted for about 55 per cent of gross electricity consumption in 2025, with a target of at least 80 per cent by 2030. Under Germany’s Federal Climate Action Act, emissions must fall by at least 65 per cent from 1990 levels by 2030 and 88 per cent by 2040, before reaching net zero in 2045.