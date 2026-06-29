Global climate finance tops $2 trillion for first time, but growth slows as investment gap widens

Clean energy investment grew 17 per cent in 2024 and now represents roughly half of all mitigation finance. Solar photovoltaic projects alone attracted $567 billion, increasing 24 per cent year on year. The report highlights that clean energy investment is now estimated to be roughly twice the level of fossil fuel investment.

Falling technology costs have reinforced this trend. Between 2010 and 2024, the levelised cost of electricity declined by about 90 per cent for solar photovoltaic systems, 70 per cent for onshore wind, 62 per cent for offshore wind and 93 per cent for battery storage.

Adaptation finance remains weak

Adaptation finance remains a major concern. Investment reached only $64 billion in 2024, a fraction of overall climate finance. CPI described adaptation finance growth as “uneven and weak”, noting that flows dropped in 2023 and remained flat in 2024. Since 2019, adaptation finance has grown at a compound annual rate of just 6 per cent.

The report warns that the past eleven years, from 2015 to 2025, were the warmest on record and climate impacts have already reduced per capita gross domestic product in low and lower-middle income countries by between 4 and 12 per cent. Yet adaptation finance remains heavily concentrated, with 82 per cent flowing to water, wastewater and cross-sectoral resilience projects.

Key challenges

According to CPI, climate finance growth is slowing at a time when acceleration is essential. Preliminary estimates suggest climate finance rose to about $2.06 trillion in 2025, but annual growth likely slowed further to just 2.5 per cent. At current rates, the world would not meet even the lowest estimated climate investment requirements until well into the 2030s.

The report also highlights a decline in international public climate finance. After rising by 33 per cent in 2022 and 20 per cent in 2023, international public climate finance fell by 6 per cent in 2024 as donor countries faced fiscal pressures, competing spending priorities and higher interest rates. Least developed countries experienced a 24 per cent decline in international public climate flows in 2024.

Solutions proposed

CPI outlines four priorities to accelerate climate investment.

Align climate finance with development outcomes

The report calls for climate investment to strengthen energy, food and economic security while avoiding long-term fossil fuel lock-in. It recommends ensuring that climate investments also support livelihoods and economic resilience.

Strengthen country-led investment frameworks

Countries should build domestic financial systems, investment pipelines and implementation capacity, while aligning international support with national priorities and fiscal realities.

Scale adaptation finance

CPI recommends integrating climate risk into fiscal planning, improving adaptation finance tracking, expanding domestic adaptation investment and applying stronger quality standards to adaptation projects.

Mobilise more private capital

The report urges greater use of blended finance, guarantees and catalytic equity to attract private investment, particularly in emerging markets and developing economies. It notes that every dollar of catalytic equity can mobilise about $9 in project equity and roughly $30 in total project capital expenditure over a project’s lifecycle.

The report also calls for public finance to shift away from mature sectors such as renewable power and electric vehicles and focus instead on underfunded sectors, including industry, agriculture, forestry and other land use, and waste management, where investment gaps are far larger and private capital remains limited.