Global temperatures to remain above normal despite La Nina return in September

The La Niña phase of the El Niño Southern Oscillation (ENSO) phenomenon in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean may return in September 2025, but global average temperatures will remain above normal, according to the latest update from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO).

During the La Niña phase of ENSO, sea surface temperatures in the Equatorial Pacific Ocean are lower than average, and this impacts the weather in different parts of the world in different ways. The impacts occur because of changes in atmospheric circulation, especially wind and pressure, and associated rainfall patterns.

Generally, La Niña cools down global average temperatures, but with the background warming due to greenhouse gas emissions, temperatures have remained above normal even during La Niña years.