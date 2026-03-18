Globally one in every six people felt climate change-driven heat impacts in last three months, Srinagar most affected in India

According to the report, Srinagar has been the worst sufferer with 60 days having CSI +2, meaning temperature doubled due to climate change. Thane and Navi Mumbai had +2 CSI for 18 and 17 days respectively. Several other cities of Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh also recorded +2 CSI in the range of 11 to 16 days. Incidentally, India Meteorological Department data shows that north and west India are facing unprecedentedly acute heat during ongoing March as well.

Billions affected

The report has pointed out that “ …2.5 billion people across 124 countries endured at least 30 days with temperatures strongly influenced by climate change (with) more than one in six people globally experienced temperatures with a strong climate change influence every day from December 2025 through February 2026”.

It further says that, “ … Climate change was responsible for every single day of heat dangerous to human health — or “risky heat” — in 47 countries over the three-month period”. Nearly 225 million people experienced 30 or more days of risky heat added by climate change, and 81 per cent of those affected live in Africa.

The analysis shows that human-caused warming — primarily from burning coal, oil, and methane gas — is increasing the frequency and intensity of heat around the world. In many regions, climate change did not just contribute to warmer conditions — it fully accounted for the most dangerous heat days experienced during the period.

“The findings underscore how climate change is no longer a distant or future concern, but a present and measurable force shaping daily weather for billions of people,” reads the report.

Blowing hot and cold

The report mentioned several examples to underline how climate change has pushed heat quotient in several parts of the world.

“An unusually early Australian heat wave — made five times more likely by climate change — persisted into January and February, breaking records before giving way to intense downpours that flooded several towns. In the Arctic, Greenland recorded its warmest January, accelerating sea-ice loss. Meanwhile, a heat spell across Argentina contributed to a power outage that left more than one million people without electricity”, the report has pointed out.

The report has also pointed out how in many places, the combination of heat, low humidity, and strong winds created ideal fire weather conditions during the last three months. “Wildfires in Patagonia, fuelled by climate change, claimed 23 lives, prompting Chile to declare an emergency. Similar events occurred in the U.S., Australia, and South Africa, where thousands of hectares burned. In most cases, high temperatures amplified the intensity of these fires,” argues the report.

Moreover, across the world, climate change triggered a “cascade of other extremes” like severe drought, record-breaking precipitation, powerful storms, and snow storms.

Kenya endured its driest season since 1981, threatening more than two million people with hunger while drought is expected to cause crop failures and yield losses in Somalia and southeastern Ethiopia.