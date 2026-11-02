Great migration: How climate change is redrawing wildlife maps

Scientists have recorded an upward shift of nearly 400 metres in the birds’ range, from 1,950 metres above sea level to 2,350 metres. The findings were published in Biotropica in 2022. The researchers suggest that warming in the Himalayas, estimated at 0.06°C a year — much faster than the global average — is pushing birds towards higher, cooler altitudes. Umesh Srinivasan, associate professor at the Centre for Ecological Sciences at the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) in Bengaluru, and his colleague Krishna Girish compared the probability of the species occurring at different elevations using eBird, a citizen-science database. They compared records from 2006-10 with those from 2016-19. The probability of yellow-bellied fairy-fantail’s occurrence fell by 46 per cent at lower elevations but rose by 43 per cent at higher elevations. “We did not expect the shift to be so high,” says Srinivasan.

The phenomenon is not confined to one bird species, or to India.

In Australia, the ranges of two marine fish—dogtooth tuna (Gymnosarda unicolor) and rankin cod (Epinephelus rankini)—have expanded by nearly 705 km and 558 km, respectively. A 2025 study published in Diversity and Distributions describes such changes as climate-driven range extensions.

Another study published in the journal People and Nature by British Ecological Society in 2023 notes that climate change has impacted the distribution of 12,000 marine, freshwater and terrestrial species across geographies and conclude that the planet is undergoing the largest redistribution of life for at least tens of thousands of years.